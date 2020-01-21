Deals and How to See American Netflix in the UK

Mashable summarizes the top five VPNs to unlock Netflix in 2020, including PureVPN, CyberGhost VPN, and NordVPN.

By Johirul Hassan2020-01-20 16:22:38 UTC

Netflix is ​​great, but after a massive binge it can sometimes look like there’s nothing left to see. At this point, a VPN is handy. A VPN can be used to view content that is not available at your location, like all additional shows on US Netflix in the UK.

Those of us in the UK can use a VPN to unlock a treasure trove of content that we wouldn’t otherwise get. Get the most out of your Netflix subscription and access even more great movies and TV shows by accessing another region’s service through one of the carefully selected VPN services listed below.

How to watch American Netflix in the UK

Accessing American Netflix content in the UK is actually very easy. All you have to do is open the VPN selector, choose a US server to fake your IP address into a US address (this makes Netflix think you’re in America if you are actually in the UK) and on Netflix go .com. Once you’re signed in, you’ll be able to see all the great content that you’re normally unable to access.

The best VPN for Netflix

PureVPN stands out from the crowd when it comes to unlocking UK Netflix content from the UK. PureVPN is the best option for several reasons: streaming-friendly user interface, safety-related functions and connection speed. By combining these elements, PureVPN is on this list above the other VPNs when it comes to unblocking Netflix.

Security is always an essential consideration to consider when choosing a VPN, and speed is also critical. Setting up a VPN connection to another country often affects your download speed. This can be devastating when trying to watch your favorite show. We have found that using PureVPN gives the lowest buffering time when streaming Netflix in 4K and also ensures the highest security. So this is a good choice for anyone looking to invest in a VPN.

PureVPN is not the only excellent VPN on the market, and there are different features to consider for each service. Choosing a favorite isn’t easy, but we’ve helped you outlining the best options for watching Netflix:

TL; DR – These are the best Netflix VPNs:

Best VPN for Security • Best VPN for Speed ​​- Lowest Buffer Time • Excellent Server Coverage with Special Servers Around the World • The Most User-Friendly VPN to Unblock Streaming Services • One of the Most Cost-Effective VPNs on the Market • Just Be Committed to a 1- year subscription

Additional simultaneous connections cannot be purchased

PureVPN is the best all-round VPN from Netflix in terms of security, speed and unlocking and mashables first choice for VPNs.

1. PureVPN

PureVPN is the best all-round VPN from Netflix in terms of security, speed and unlocking and mashables first choice for VPNs.

PureVPN 2-year plan (exclusively miscible):

£ 2.24 a month

PureVPN offers a 2 year subscription for around £ 2.24 a month. This is exclusive to mashable readers:

The cheapest VPN subscriptions available with Netflix functionality

All you have to do is set up a one-year plan as part of a deal exclusively at Mashable

One of the best user interfaces with has a separate tab for US Netflix to make it easier for the user

Also compatible with unlocking US Amazon Prime Video

Over 2000 servers in over 180 locations

31-day money-back guarantee included

£ 26.88 is billed annually (73% discount)

Click here to learn more about PureVPN on our sister site PCMag

PureVPN subscription options:

The most user-friendly VPN we tested • Good server distribution • Strong data protection guidelines • Inexpensive • Connect up to seven devices at the same time

Not the best live support

CyberGhost VPN is a fantastic user-friendly VPN with great features that works best for those of you who are new to VPNs.

2. CyberGhost VPN

CyberGhost VPN is a fantastic user-friendly VPN with great features that works best for those of you who are new to VPNs.

CyberGhost VPN 3 year plan:

£ 2.10 a month

CyberGhost offers a 3-year subscription for £ 2.10 a month:

Very user friendly. Good choice for first time users.

Over 2000 servers in 61 locations

Compatible with unlocking Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, CBS, HBO and more

45-day money-back guarantee included

£ 25.20 will be billed annually (80% discount)

Click here to learn more about CyberGhost VPN on our sister site PCMag

CyberGhost VPN subscription options:

Award-winning VPN, best overall VPN service of 2020 • One of the safest VPNs we’ve tested • Wide range of servers • Blocked ads • Six simultaneous connections

Alternative monthly plans are expensive

NordVPN is the most secure and trustworthy VPN on the market and offers compatibility with all streaming services.

3. NordVPN

NordVPN is the most secure and trustworthy VPN on the market and offers compatibility with all streaming services.

NordVPN 3-year plan:

£ 2.68 a month

NordVPN is Offer a 3-year subscription for £ 2.68 a month:

Award-winning VPN, best overall VPN service of 2020

Most secure VPN for Netflix and extremely affordable

Unrecognizable: Compatible with any streaming service

Over 5200 servers in different locations worldwide

30 days money back guarantee included

£ 32.16 will be billed annually (70% discount)

Click here to learn more about NordVPN on our sister site PCMag

Note: NordVPN announced a violation in March 2018 when a hacker exploited an insecure remote management system in a Finnish data center from which the company rented servers. Fortunately, this isolated attack only affected a NordVPN server – and thanks to its strict non-logging policy, no user activity was affected in the incident. Click here to find out more.

NordVPN subscription options:

High speed • Excellent for new users • Excellent customer service • Compatible with unlocking all streaming services

Expensive • Few simultaneous connections

A Netflix VPN with excellent customer service

4. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN offers excellent customer service and is compatible with unlocking streaming services, but is ultimately too expensive

ExpressVPN 15-month plan:

£ 5.07 a month

ExpressVPN offers a 15-month subscription for around € 5.00 per month:

Simple and attractive surface

Most geographically diverse servers with no protocols

Over 3000 servers in 160 locations

Live chat around the clock

30 days money back guarantee included

£ 60.84 will be billed annually (49% discount)

Click here to learn more about ExpressVPN on our sister site PCMag

ExpressVPN subscription options:

Fast speeds • No protocol guidelines • Support for multiple platforms and protocols

Receive a cloud VPN server only from a premium subscription. • Expensive

A high-speed Netflix VPN that doesn’t affect ping

5. VyprVPN

VyprVPN offers excellent speeds, which means less buffer time

VyprVPN 2 year plan:

£ 2.50 a month

VyprVPN offers a 2 year subscription for £ 2.50 a month:

One of the safest and most reliable VPNs on the market

If you choose VyprVPN premium, customers receive a cloud VPN server

Multiple protocols are supported: OpenVPN, PPTP, L2TP / IPsec and Chameleon (VyprVPN’s own protocol)

VyprVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee

Over 700 servers in over 70 locations

30 days money back guarantee included

£ 30.00 will be billed annually (81% discount)

Click here to learn more about VyprVPN on our sister site PCMag

VyprVPN subscription options:

Is a VPN worth it for Netflix?

Would you like to access Netflix in another region via a VPN? If you are concerned that it is an illegal practice, do not do so. It is currently legal to monitor Netflix while using a VPN. However, we should point out that Netflix’s terms of use state that your account may be restricted without compensation or notice if used “improperly”. We’re not quite sure what that means, but be warned.

The risk could be worth the reward. It is really up to you to decide. If you try, you can get a lot of new content in addition to the new versions for a small fee. It only costs you £ 1 a month in addition to your current Netflix subscription if you take advantage of the exclusive Mashable deal with PureVPN.

Find out more about VPNs

If you want to learn more about VPNs and how to best use them, visit our sister publication PCMag, where you can find out everything you need to know about them and find out what PCMag thinks are the top 10 providers.

Editor’s Note: These VPN services were working with Netflix at the time of testing. The Netflix functionality can be changed at any time. If the Netflix functionality changes for one of the VPNs listed, it will be removed.

,