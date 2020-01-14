Dealmaster: Apple's AirPods are available again at Amazon for their Black Friday price

Enlarge / Apple’s AirPods.

Today’s Dealmaster is led by a joint low on Apple’s second-generation AirPods on Amazon. The completely wireless earbuds currently cost only $ 129, which is $ 30 less than Apple’s normal retail price and about $ 15 less than the typical online price. This is the latest version of the earbuds, meaning they come with Apple’s enhanced H1 radio chip and support for hands-free “Hey Siri” commands. This model does not have a case that can be powered by wireless chargers, nor does it support active noise cancellation like the AirPods Pro.

We still can’t say that these are the absolute best real wireless headphones on the market: the battery life of 4 to 5 hours is fine, the lack of physical controls can be annoying, and the sound quality is as mediocre as ever. (Apple’s Beats daughter’s Powerbeats Pro are better in every way if you’re looking for alternatives, but they’re more expensive.) Still, we can’t deny how easy they are to use with iOS devices and how extensive they are they become. If your heart beats faster when buying a pair, this current sale will match the current AirPod rate on Black Friday. So this seems like a reasonable time to take the plunge.

If you’re not interested in new headphones, the dealmaster also has big sales with Audible subscriptions, Amazon’s newest Kindle Paperwhite, a range of discounts on TCL Roku TVs, and more. Check out the full list below.

Note: Ars Technica can receive compensation for sales from links to this post through affiliate programs.

Top 10 offers of the day

Apple AirPods (newest model) are real wireless earbuds for $ 129 on Amazon (usually $ 144.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 144.99). 12-month Amazon Audible membership + 12 audiobooks in advance for $ 99.50 at Amazon (does not have to be paid as an Audible member in the past 30 days – typically $ 149.50).

at Amazon (does not have to be paid as an Audible member in the past 30 days – typically $ 149.50). Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB, ads, latest model) e-reader + Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3-month membership for $ 84.99 on Amazon (usually $ 129.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 129.99). 55-inch TCL S525 4K LED Roku TV for $ 280.49 at Best Buy (use code: TCLDOLBY15 – typically $ 329.99).

at Best Buy (use code: – typically $ 329.99). Anker PowerPort III Nano USB-C wall charger – 18W USB-C PD for $ 15.99 at Amazon ( Clip 20% voucher – usually $ 19.99).

at Amazon ( – usually $ 19.99). Anker Premium 5-in-1 USB-C Hub – 2x USB 3.0, HDMI (4K 30Hz), SD, microSD for $ 17.99 on Amazon (usually $ 23.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 23.99). Razer DeathAdder Elite wired gaming mouse for $ 24.99 on Amazon (usually $ 44.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 44.99). RAVPower RP-PC058 Qi wireless charger + Quick Charge 3.0 adapter – 10W Galaxy / 7.5W iPhone for $ 16.98 at Amazon ( Clip $ 10 coupon – usually $ 26.99).

at Amazon ( – usually $ 26.99). Tribit XSound Go portable Bluetooth speaker for $ 20.09 at Amazon ( Clip $ 3 coupon and use the code: IR8ASDSI – usually $ 32.99).

at Amazon ( and use the code: – usually $ 32.99). 24-inch monitor BenQ GW2480 – 1080p, 60Hz, IPS for $ 99.99 on Amazon (usually $ 119.99).

Offers for laptops and desktops

HP Specter x360 13T Laptop – Intel Core i5-8265U, 13.3-inch 1080p, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD for $ 749.99 at HP (typically $ 899.99).

at HP (typically $ 899.99). Dell G3 15 gaming laptop (latest model) – Intel Core i5-9300H, 15.6-inch 1080p, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with Max-Q for $ 939.99 at Dell (typically $ 1,218.99).

at Dell (typically $ 1,218.99). Dell XPS 13 laptop (old model) – Intel Core i7-8565U, 13.3-inch 2160p touchscreen, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD for $ 1,299.99 at Dell (typically $ 1,818.99).

at Dell (typically $ 1,818.99). 24-inch monitor BenQ GW2480 – 1080p, 60Hz, IPS for $ 99.99 on Amazon (usually $ 119.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 119.99). 27-inch monitor Dell UltraSharp U2717D – 2560 x 1440, 60 Hz, IPS for $ 269.99 at Dell (typically $ 299.99).

at Dell (typically $ 299.99). Samsung 860 EVO (1 TB) M.2 SATA internal SSD for $ 119 on Amazon (usually $ 167.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 167.99). CalDigit TS3 Plus Dock – 2x Thunderbolt 3, 85W charging, 5x USB-A, 2x USB-C for $ 249.95 at Apple (usually $ 309.99).

Gaming deals

TV and home entertainment offers

55-inch TCL S525 4K LED Roku TV for $ 280.49 at Best Buy (use code: TCLDOLBY15 – typically $ 329.99).

at Best Buy (use code: – typically $ 329.99). 55 inch TCL R625 4K HDR LED Roku TV for $ 467.49 at Best Buy (use code: TCLDOLBY15 – typically $ 549.99).

at Best Buy (use code: – typically $ 549.99). 65-inch Sony X950G 4K HDR LED TV for $ 1,398 on Amazon (typically $ 1,548).

Electronics deals

Apple AirPods (newest model) are real wireless earbuds for $ 129 on Amazon (usually $ 144.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 144.99). Beats Powerbeats Pro real wireless earbuds for $ 199.95 on Amazon (usually $ 249.95).

on Amazon (usually $ 249.95). Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB, ads, latest model) e-reader + Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3-month membership for $ 84.99 on Amazon (usually $ 129.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 129.99). Amazon Kindle (Ads, Latest Model) E-Reader + Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3-Month Membership for $ 59.99 on Amazon (usually $ 89.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 89.99). Tribit XSound Go portable Bluetooth speaker for $ 20.09 at Amazon ( Clip $ 3 coupon and use the code: IR8ASDSI – usually $ 32.99).

at Amazon ( and use the code: – usually $ 32.99). UE Wonderboom portable speaker for $ 39.99 Best Buy (typically $ 59.99).

Best Buy (typically $ 59.99). Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker for $ 99.95 on Amazon (usually $ 129.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 129.99). Tile Sticker (pack of 2) Bluetooth tracker for $ 29.99 on Amazon (usually $ 39.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 39.99). Beats Studio 3 Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones for $ 189.99 Best Buy (typically $ 279.99).

Best Buy (typically $ 279.99). JBL Link View Smart Display / Speakers – Google Assistant for $ 99.99 Best Buy (typically $ 299.99).

Best Buy (typically $ 299.99). Oculus Go (32 GB) virtual reality headset for $ 149 at Walmart and Amazon (typically $ 199).

Accessories and other offers