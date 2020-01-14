Dealing with fears in the workplace

Sometimes it is difficult to pinpoint the causes, sometimes they are very specific. For example, fear can be caused by phobias related to flies, rodents, or spiders.

So-called social anxiety disorders are of particular importance for the workplace. This is the strong fear of being negatively assessed or rejected in social situations or performance reviews. Given work is by definition both social (ultimately all work is done with and for others) and is often subject to performance criteria. It offers an effective stage on which our fears can be played out.

For many anxious people, social interaction at work can be a test. When the mind is worried about how your behavior will be judged by others in the interaction, there is little capacity left to process the information received. This can lead to performance problems.

However, if your mind processes other people’s behavior or comments during these interactions in a way that turns neutral or innocent actions or comments into perceived trifles, it can make you react very defensively or, worse, against what you perceive defend easily.

Alternatively, this social fear can lead to inappropriately accommodating or submissive behavior to praise the other parties or at least to avoid conflict.

The result of these interactions can be pure hell, with socially anxious people thinking about the interaction endlessly and normally unproductively, which in turn leads to greater fear. Even worse, colleagues may consider you argumentative, fragile, or submissive. You become the “difficult” person with whom you can “deal” in the HR courses.

Loading

What is needed is a much better understanding of the problem of fear in the workplace, which helps people to recognize the symptoms themselves and others and to provide appropriate support, advice or referrals.

The good news is that we don’t have to avoid January and it doesn’t have to end in tears. There are many very effective methods for fighting anxiety. A good place to start is beyondblue.com.au or the Australian Psychological Society (www.psychology.org.au)

Jim Bright is a professor of Vocational Education and Development at ACU and owner of Bright and Associates, a career planning consultancy. Email to opinion@jimbright.com. Follow him on Twitter @DrJimBright