Dealing with being treated in the OHL

OWEN SOUND – Matthew Struthers has packed his things twice in his relatively short life and moved to a stranger’s house in a new city.

Not because he wanted to, but because he was traded as a player in the Ontario Hockey League.

It is a well-known oddity for those who follow the competition and those involved in the game. Hockey transactions are investigated based on how they will influence a club today and how they might influence a club in the future. The merits of the players involved are discussed and compared. It’s purely transactional, and it’s all pretty exciting at this time of the year.

In the daily reality of a player, this can lead to bizarre and tense situations.

“Not many people have to live with a brand new family at the age of 15, change family at the age of 17, make new friends, play for other – I think bosses – coaches. . . I experienced a lot that I was traded twice, “Struthers said.

“I’m really used to life changes, and life isn’t always easy. I’m trying to make the best of it, and I think things went pretty well both times.”

Playing in the OHL is the goal of many young hockey players in this county and Struthers, born in Milton, is no different. He knew that transactions were part of the deal. That is the life in hockey at a top level.

But it is also something that the majority of us will never experience in our lives.

His first taste of wheeling and dealing in junior hockey came when he was only 15 years old. He was a third round of the Attack and had a slot to play in the middle of the Kitchener Rangers on a Friday night at The Aud. A dream come true.

But that day at noon, the attack was traded in for Bryson Cianfrone’s old age center and Struthers was moved to the wing.

“That was my first taste of, wow, OK, they want a better option and they can do that quickly. It was pretty crazy, “he said. “It wasn’t easy. I hardly knew any healthy scratches from a small dwarf and it showed how competitive this competition is.”

Two years later he got an exchange for North Bay. Most players in the OHL have a certain element of control, they can refuse the deal in a certain form. Some have non-trade clauses, some are too young to be moved without permission. General managers do not always have to deal with absolute values.

The 17-year-old played in the bottom six in Owen Sound. He would have a better opportunity to play with the battalion. So after some discussion, he agreed to the move.

“You talk to a whole group of people, your agent, what people think. . . it was a lot. It was a whirlwind, “he said.

Struthers and treks were sent to North Bay to make Brett McKenzie grow old.

Within 24 hours he was moved from his clubhouse in Owen Sound and the same night drove to North Bay for four hours in a snow storm with a game.

He was also almost bald. Weeks earlier, Struthers had shaved his head in the annual Cubs for Cancer fundraising.

“I came up without her on my head. I knew a few boys, but not many. It is crazy. You’re going to be so comfortable with the guys you’ve played with to know no one, “he said. “There are team superstitions, groups of friends, you just sit there a bit like” wow, this is my new life. “

Struthers and McKenzie moved to each other’s rooms in their new billet homes, and in the coming days, weeks and months, the two shared tips on how to best adapt to their new environment.

“I think we actually helped a lot. . . we are still pretty good friends to this day and have never even played together, “said Struthers.

The trade worked for Struthers. He earned 129 points at the battalion in 116 games and signed a professional trial contract with the Laval Rocket – AHL subsidiary of the Montreal Canadiens at the end of last season.

“Whatever needs to happen for your career. Sometimes you have to watch out for yourself, but go a bit with the flow. At the end of the day, trading or not trading, you have control over your game and everything else will fall into place, “he said.

This season, the battalion was in a difficult place and seemed to be getting younger. Struthers was returned to Owen Sound for a trio of design selections.

This time the logistics were a bit easier. He knew the building, his clubs, his coaches and the Attack staff. Some of his best friends were still playing in Owen Sound.

But he had to quickly leave the relationships in North Bay behind.

“The hardest thing is to leave your friends behind. You literally spend every second together. But I’m clearly a good example, a new start and a good chance can change your career, “he said.

Since the start of his Owen Sound sequel, Struthers scored five goals and added seven assists in 12 games (before the Thursday night tilt at Peterborough). Owen Sound will be his last stop in the OHL.

He has been treated twice and uprooted three times in a five-year OHL career. He is driven by whiteouts – “I have had some good tests in North Bay and Owen Sound regarding driving” – but even with the revolutions he never felt it was getting out of hand.

It’s just all part of the routine for talented hockey players.

“It wasn’t long before I joined… As crazy as it is. The guys in this competition are great and at the end of the day you all just play hockey, you all have the same goals,” Struthers said.