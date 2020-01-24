Deadwater Fell: who is to blame? | Last episode theories about fire

After three harrowing episodes, we’re only a week away from Deadwater Fell – and some much needed answers.

The show did an excellent job of surprising us, while also showing who was responsible for the crime that deeply shook Kirkdarroch.

Before next week’s finale, we worked out some possible solutions to Deadwater Fell’s dark riddle …

Theory # 1: Kate committed the murders

From the moment this shock occurred at the end of the second episode, Kate suddenly became a prime suspect in the fire that had cost her and her three daughters’ lives.

The key question remains unanswered: What was Kate doing in the woods that night to chase scared little Emily?

It is quite possible that the young girl, after seeing her mother injected the two sisters, went into the forest in a desperate attempt to escape.

But it’s hard to imagine why Kate would have done something so unspeakable.

It must be argued that Tom is an absolute sociopath and could therefore be capable of anything, but the same does not apply to Kate.

She was an abused and abused woman with enough contempt for her husband that she could have been murdered – but why her innocent daughters?

In the third episode, she refers to how the medication Tom is prescribing confuses her … could she have had an extreme psychotic episode?

If so, Tom would have to answer for why she was taking such drugs in the first place.

Theory # 2: Tom committed the murders

In the last two episodes, Deadwater Fell has indicated that Tom is the culprit, and there is ample evidence to suggest that this is the case.

As a family doctor, he has expert knowledge of how to administer an injection. He also knows exactly which insulin dose would be harmful (or even fatal) to his wife and children.

In addition, the third episode portrayed Tom in a very unappealing light, showing several scenes in which he was openly cruel to Kate and essentially acted as a psychological tormentor.

This comes to a head in an haunting moment that takes place after Kate’s car accident, in which she confesses to Steve that she thinks Tom will kill her someday.

It opens up the possibility of Emily running through the forest to escape her abusive father, and Kate tries to take her to a safe place.

There is also the issue of his inaccurate police statement and reluctance to discuss the alleged motives of his late wife.

But while Tom was certainly a bad man and apparently lying about something, this theory is far from set in stone.

For one thing, the solution seems a little too obvious and Deadwater Fell is a show with a proven track record of twists and turns at the last minute.

Theory # 3: Steve was involved

The third episode of Deadwater Fell took a darker look at Steve’s character than before, raising doubts about his innocence in this tragic case.

We now know that he directed Dylan to give false witness statements to the police, which led to his own suspension from the force.

His heated exchange with the disturbed teen ends with a brawl at the end of the episode, suggesting that he has more to do with the statement than just keeping Tom behind bars.

Maybe Steve persuaded him to involve Tom in the crime because he knows more about the incident than he wants to admit.

Theory 4: The girls shouldn’t die

If the biggest mystery behind Deadwater Fell’s crimes is to attack three innocent girls, the truth may be that they weren’t the intended victims of the murder.

One theory suggests that Kate, desperate to be released from her venomous husband, wanted to accuse him of drugging her daughters, which would at least get him out of her life for the foreseeable future.

She may have injected the three girls with what she thought was a non-lethal dose of insulin, only to find that she had been tragically wrong.

The terrible realization may have been what escalated the crime beyond what it had originally planned.

Other predictions

Will Jess Get Pregnant? It could really go either way.

Deadwater Fell writer Daisy Coulam said at a launch event for the series that the IVF subplot was inspired by her own treatment experiences, which have so far been unsuccessful.

For this reason, she may want to use the series to draw attention to IVF’s relatively low success rate, which some viewers may not be aware of.

On the other hand, if Jess got pregnant, the dramatic effort would increase significantly because her relationship with Steve is on such a shaky ground.

Will Steve and Jess get back together? Despite some flirting between them, DC Gemma Darlington (Laurie Brett) seems ultimately frustrated with how Steve’s anger over Jess’ infidelity has tarnished his verdict on the case.

This could serve as a wake-up call for him to have a proper conversation with Jess and possibly even with manipulative Tom, which could allow him to end the incident and continue.

Will Steve Kirkdarroch leave? In one way or another, all signs suggest that Steve is finally leaving the tiny village he is calling at home.

If he is innocent, a restart will be urgently needed since the life he once knew is in tatters. Moving to London, where Jess comes from, could be an option if their relationship recovers …

Deadwater Fell ends on Friday, January 31st, at 9 p.m. on Channel 4