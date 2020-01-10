Deadwater Fell Review David Tennant drama grabs an emotional blow

Loading...

It almost feels like a Deadwater Fell recommendation should include a disclaimer: The first episode of this series is annoying, desperately sad, and rarely offers a break from her overwhelming sense of fear. For this reason, it will inevitably not satisfy everyone’s taste, but fans of the dark thriller will find it hard not to be intimidated by this complex and fascinating mystery.

Deadwater Fell tells the story of a terrible tragedy in a sleepy Scottish village called Kirkdarroch from the perspective of two couples. Local general practitioner Tom Kendrick (David Tennant) and his wife, elementary school teacher Kate (Anna Madeley), have three daughters and are popular members of their small community. They are close friends of Jess (Cush Jumbo) and Steve (Matthew McNulty), who wakes up one night to see the Kendrick residence on fire.

Steve rushes to the scene, enters the burning house, but cannot save Kate or the three young girls, which makes Tom the only survivor. After the incident, there are indications that the fire was not an accident and a formal police investigation begins.

Anna Madeley and Cush Jumbo as Kate and Jess in Deadwater Fell

While Deadwater Fell may initially sound like another case of “one-way woman” in the crime genre, writer Daisy Coulam deserves recognition for elevating Kate’s character above such a sphere. Though her death occurs early in this first episode, she remains throughout due to an unconventional narrative structure that often goes back in time. As a result, she feels more of a fully realized and convincing personality than a mere instrument of action, which is also supported by Madeley’s excellent role.

Coulam’s script also transposes other areas of worn soil into new, contemporary scripts. One such area is the shared parenting relationship between Jess, Steve and his ex-wife Sandra (Lisa McGrillis). While it is by no means perfect and prone to quarrels, this representation of the now common set-up dispenses with a villain in favor of the more substantiated representation of three adults who are simply trying to do their best for the children they are taking care of.

Deadwater Fell also sheds light on IVF treatment, a conception method that many couples go through, but which unfortunately does not have a particularly high success rate. The inclusion of this subplot feels very natural and is considered exactly as it was in the first episode after the child’s death.

Although this script is exceptionally strong, it wouldn’t get nearly the same punch without the excellent cast that has been put together for its execution. If we jump back and forth in time, we see the four main characters in their best and worst form. They encompass a wide range of emotions that give us a detailed insight into each of their personalities and relationships.

The aforementioned Madeley is an outstanding personality like Anna, whose disappointment at trying to offer everything to everyone is absolutely convincing. She steals a central scene that plays on the beach during a day and sums up the pressure of family life.

Anna Madeley shines in a scene that takes place by the sea

If the key secret of Deadwater Fell is whether Tom committed the indescribable crime or not, it was indeed a smart move to put David Tennant in the role. Again and again he proves to be personable and charming, threatening and antagonistic, without exception. His appearance here is so subtle that he remains a thoroughly enigmatic figure until the end of the first episode, which apparently could go either way.

McNulty takes a heartbreaking turn as cop Steve, in which Coulam examines issues of toxic masculinity. He is responsible for the death of Anna and her three girls, while he is actually trying to save them. While Deadwater Fell is an extreme example, the pressure that many men experience is an important real issue that is unfortunately reflected in the suicide rates of men around the world.

Last but not least, Jumbo in the role of Jess is at the center of this story, whose close connection with each of the other three main characters gives her a unique perspective on the terrible incident. Similar to Tom, she is a character of moral ambiguity, who shows admirable loyalty to her late friend Anna, but hides secrets that put her actions in a different light.

Cush Jumbo as Jess in Deadwater Fell

Both Lynsey Miller’s director and Natalie Holts Score deserve special mention, which give Deadwater Fell a somber sinisterness that really gets under the skin. When the ambient signals increase with another slow pan, you really feel the weight of every second that passes on the screen.

When a series comes with so many puzzles, it is difficult to predict from the start whether it will survive the landing or not. However, the first episode of Deadwater Fell is nothing to worry about. It’s a tightly written piece of television that stages a series of fascinating characters and storylines that are anchored across the board through great performances.

Deadwater Fell starts on Channel 10 on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9 p.m.