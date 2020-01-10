Loading...

David Tennant will appear on Channel 4 for a dark new series starring a man accused of killing his family.

Everyone knows everyone in the fictional Scottish village of Kildarroch, and serious crimes are almost unknown.

So when the local elementary school teacher Kate and her three children die in an angry fire, it shakes everyone to the core and people start pointing their fingers.

It’s time to meet the cast of Deadwater Fell …

David Tennant plays Tom Kendrick

Who is tom Because of his work as a general practitioner, Tom is one of the most trusted and well-known people in Kirkdarroch.

But after his wife and three children die in a house fire and he is the only survivor, residents become suspicious that he caused the terrible incident.

Throughout the series, we get a deeper insight into his relationship with Ms. Kate, who appears perfect on the surface but is actually facing deep-rooted problems.

What was David Tennant in? David Tennant is rarely seen on British television screens, so he was recently named the UK’s hardest working actor by the streaming service BritBox.

Recent appearances include Good Omens on Amazon Prime Video, Marvel’s Jessica Jones on Netflix and Broadchurch on ITV.

Anna Madeley plays Kate Kendrick

Who is kate Kate is Tom’s wife and local primary school teacher.

Although her death on the screen takes place at the beginning of the series, Kate appears in the four episodes of Deadwater Fell due to her narrative structure, which often goes back to a time before the fire.

The series examines the secret needs of life that appear perfectly on the surface. For Kate, this includes a depressed history and a tense relationship with husband Tom.

What was Anna Madeley in? Most recently, Madeley appeared in the Sky Atlantic series Patrick Melrose as the wife of the title character portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch.

She previously appeared on Channel 4’s Utopia, ITV’s Mr Selfridge, and an episode of the Netflix drama The Crown as Clarissa Eden.

Matthew McNulty plays Steve Campbell

Who is steve Steve has lived a relatively sheltered life, is rarely far from Kirkdarroch and therefore deeply rooted in the community.

He is a close friend of Tom and Kate and a police officer in the neighborhood, which means the tragedy shakes him incredibly.

Actor Matthew McNulty says: “He is assignable and wants to do the right thing, but he is also fallible and makes mistakes. As an audience, you see the consequences of his mistakes and he doesn’t hide from them, he has to address them.”

What was Matthew McNulty in? To date, he has played roles in Black Work alongside Sheridan Smith, the BBC adaptation of Jamaica Inn and the first season of the anthology series The Terror.

Cush Jumbo plays Jess Milner

Who is jess Jess is Steve’s wife and a close friend of Kate who works with her as a teacher at the local elementary school.

She is undergoing IVF treatment with Steve – a process that puts pressure on her relationship.

As a Londoner, she doesn’t feel as comfortable as others in the sleepy village of Kirkdarroch like her husband.

The producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd says: “For her it is a completely different world in which she finds herself, but in the course of history you can see that she is actually an outsider.”

What was Cush Jumbo in? Jumbo appeared in the third season of Doctor Who, who split off Torchwood with the subtitle Children of Earth, before later appearing in Jo Brand’s Getting On and ITV detective series Vera.

She currently works in America, where she appeared in the last season of The Good Wife and now regularly appears in the follow-up series The Good Fight.

Maureen Beattie plays Carol Kendrick

Who is Carol Kendrick? Carol is Tom’s mother who spends a lot of time with her family. She means well, but is critical of Kate’s parenting, which is a source of tension.

What was Maureen Beattie in? Maureen Beattie’s best known role is that of Sandra Nicholl in the hospital drama Casualty, which she has played for three years since 1991.

Since then she has appeared on The Bill, Doctors, Vera, Midsomer Murders and Lewis, to name a few.

Jamie Michie plays Simon Wells

Who’s Simon Wells? Simon is the principal at the elementary school where Kate and Jess work. The dark responsibility lies with him to explain to the students the tragic events of the fire in one of the most emotional scenes of the first episode.

What was Jamie Michie in? Most recently, Michie had roles in BBC Three’s comedy drama Back To Life, Channel 5 Airport-Mockumentary Borderline and ITV thriller Shetland.

He also appeared in the third season of Game of Thrones as Steelshanks Walton, but his best-known role must be Philip in the IT Worker’s hysterical “Work Outing” episode.

Laurie Brett plays DC Gemma Darlington

Who is DC Gemma Darlington? Gemma Darlington is one of two police officers who were brought in to investigate the deaths of Kate and her three children. She and her partner have more experience dealing with serious crimes than Steve, as his tact is usually quiet and relatively uneventful.

What was Laurie Brett? Soap fans know Laurie Brett as the former Albert Square resident Jane Beale on EastEnders. Since Brett left the show in 2017, he has been a member of the cast of Alibi’s original crime drama Traces.

Gordon Brown plays DCI Spencer Collins

Who is DCI Spencer Collins? Spencer Collins is Darlington’s partner who works with her to investigate the Kendrick family deaths.

What was Gordon Brown in? No, not the Gordon Brown (although it would fit in the mostly Scottish cast). This Gordon Brown is an actor who has appeared in Jason Momoa’s Frontier, Still Game and the Ryan Gosling thriller Only God Forgives.

Lindy Whiteford plays Ruth McKenzie

Who is Ruth McKenzie? Ruth is Kate’s mother who was devastated when her daughter and three grandchildren were lost in another scene from the opening episode.

What was Lindy Whiteford? This year, Whiteford played the role of Edie Rielly in the fact-finding drama Official Secrets about the Iraqi war piper Katharine Gun.

She previously appeared on a number of British television shows such as Doctors, Shetland and The Bill.

Ron Donachie plays Callum McKenzie

Who is Callum McKenzie? Callum is Kate’s father, who is equally disturbed by the tragic news of her death.

What was Ron Donachie? Game of Thrones fans will recognize Donachie as Ser Rodrik Cassel from the first season of the phenomenal fantasy drama.

If Donachie does not live in Westeros, he can be found on Waterloo Road, where he roams the corridors of Duneagle Castle in an episode of Downton Abbey or plays with Chris Pine in the Netflix film Outlaw King.

Deadwater Fell will air on Channel 4 on Friday January 10th.