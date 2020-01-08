Deadpool 3 Film details | POPSUGAR Entertainment

Loading...

Image source: Everett Collection

It’s been almost two years since we last saw Deadpool and his cheerful group of anti-heroes, and fans have been patiently waiting for updates for the third installment since Ryan Reynolds confirmed that a new movie was coming in January 2019. The fate of the film franchise and its titular character have been in limbo since Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox, but during an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Reynolds revealed that the third film is indeed underway with Marvel Studios behind the wheel.

“Yes, we are working with the whole team on it now,” Reynolds replied when asked about a possible third movie. “We are now at Marvel (Studios), which suddenly looks like the big competitions. It’s kind of crazy.”

Reynolds previously teased fans about the future of the iconic Merc by sharing a photo on Twitter that featured the well-known Marvel Studios logo. “Auditioned for the role of ‘Anthony Stark’,” he endorsed the photo. “Didn’t even come close, but the nice man with the taser escorted me to the ground.”

Has auditioned for the role of “Anthony Stark”. Didn’t even come close, but the nice man with the taser escorted me to the ground. pic.twitter.com/1bwFDGdMOj

– Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 14, 2019

Only time will tell where Deadpool and his friends fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we are excited to see what Reynolds and Marvel will come up with! Now that Marvel has the rights to many of his most popular heroes, including the always-absent X-Men, we can finally see Deadpool collaborate with his comic book comrades. Maybe one of them will explain what happened exactly afterwards Deadpool 2Has the wild post-credit scene actually eradicated the film?