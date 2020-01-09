Deadly earthquake stifles tourism in Puerto Rico

Loading...

Just as Puerto Rico was about to dust itself off from the ravages of hurricanes Irma and Maria that paralyzed the island in 2017, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 that took place on Wednesday has the reconstruction efforts, including the tourism industry, canceled.

One man dead

The quake reportedly killed one man and left several other civilians injured. Although the list of victims could have been higher, the incident was the most severe earthquake that struck the island in more than a century.

But it leaves behind a tourist industry that had already returned in heaps from the hurricanes. The loss will be economically devastating as the hotel and catering industry accounts for 10 percent of Puerto Rico’s economic activity. And suitcases from what was a very good tourist year in 2019 were desperately needed to rebuild the heavily damaged infrastructure of the island two years earlier.

Tourism projections now more gloomy

Almost all hotels damaged in 2017 had already been reopened, including the popular Ritz and Caribe Hilton. The government also stated that all public beaches were once again fully accessible and safe, while cruises were expected to bring a record 1.7 cruise ship tourists.

This year’s projections will be much more gloomy, considering the damage that the economy of Peurto Rico could cost in excess of $ 3 billion in damages and lost income. But tourism is not exactly top of mind with the island government, which quickly declared a state of emergency.

FEMA promises help

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has waived a little of the impact and has promised up to $ 130 emergency aid. Nearly 300,000 citizens still have no access to running water, while the electricity grid remains offline at around 75 percent of the island.

That said, the US Coast Guard issued a release stating that the island’s situation is not a danger to tourists because all ports remain open in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands that were also hit by the earthquake. Various parts of the Caribbean, sitting on an active seismic zone, have been hit by a continuing series of earthquakes that began on December 24.

