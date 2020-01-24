Deadly earthquake leaves more than 300 injured in eastern Turkey

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 shook eastern Turkey on Friday, collapsing some buildings, killing at least eight people, injuring more than 300 and leaving several trapped, Turkish officials said.The earthquake struck at 8:55 p.m. local time, at a depth of 4 miles near the city of Sivrice in the eastern province of Elazig, said the Presidency of Disaster and Emergency Management , or AFAD. It was followed by several aftershocks, the strongest with magnitudes 5.4 and 5.1. Elazig is some 465 miles east of the capital, Ankara.Gov. Cetin Oktay Kaldirim told NTV television that three people died in the province. State-run Anadolu said state governor Aydin Barus reportedly said five others had died in his neighboring province of Malatya. At least 225 people were injured in Elazig and 90 in Malatya. Earlier, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told NTV television that rescuers were trying to reach the survivors after the collapse of a four or five story building in the town of Maden, Elazig. About four or five buildings collapsed in Sivrice, where two people were injured, he said. Local administrator Cuma Telceken said up to seven people would be trapped inside two buildings collapsed in Maden. Television footage showed rescuers looking for survivors among the debris. Soylu was at an earthquake preparedness meeting when the earthquake struck. Rescue teams from neighboring provinces were dispatched to affected areas, reported the Anadolu agency. Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said troops were on standby to help if needed. The Kandilli Seismology Center in Istanbul said the earthquake was 6.5. also Syria, Georgia and Armenia. Different earthquake monitoring centers often give different estimates. Two strong earthquakes struck northwestern Turkey in 1999, killing around 18,000 people, and a magnitude 6 earthquake killed 51 people in Elazig in 2010.

