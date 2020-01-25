Deadly coronavirus throws Chinese hospitals into chaos

As a coronavirus epidemic unfolds in China, Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping convened a meeting with senior officials on Saturday to issue orders which he hopes will contain and reverse the epidemic. He called the spread of the virus a “serious situation” and called for a “blocking war” to limit the spread of the contagion.

Wuhan, where people who worked in a meat and poultry market were the first to become hosts of the coronavirus, was the hardest hit.

Sunday at midnight, 42 people died in China after being infected with the coronavirus; 38 of them were in Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic. More than 1,400 infections have been identified within China’s borders, although doctors in Wuhan have told Chinese press that the actual numbers could be an order of magnitude higher.

Wuhan has 11 million inhabitants. Like most metropolises, it bleeds in the small towns that surround it. The closure of the city required a massive mobilization of the police and soldiers, who guard the toll stations of the highways, the stations and other key places like certain hospitals of the city, some armed with rifles and carrying dangerous combinations . To free up labor, part of the roads in Hubei, the province with Wuhan as its capital, were blocked with earth walls and large rocks.

Service staff working on the high-speed trains that normally stop in Wuhan said the line will skip the city station for at least a month. This suggests that quarantine in Hubei province will last at least as long.

Bus, metro and ferry services to Wuhan have already been cut. Carpool companies have suspended their services. From Sunday, private cars will be banned from the city center. The only way to get around the city is to take a taxi or special buses organized by the city government.

And for many people, the only destination is their nearest hospital – or any hospital that hasn’t been overwhelmed.

The medical staff is thin. Most waiting rooms are filled with people who need to be tested for coronavirus, as well as patients who already have acute symptoms. Doctors and nurses worked consecutive shifts for days, with some opting for adult diapers so that they could focus on providing medical care.

A doctor who treated patients for the coronavirus died after becoming infected himself.

Another Wuhan doctor wrote an open letter to the Chinese authorities on the bulletin board of the public publication People’s Daily, calling for an investigation by the Wuhan Health Commission. The doctor said the commission had tried to cover the coronavirus epidemic by banning reports of lung infections in CT scans. (The message has been censored.)

In the past two days, some facilities have lacked protective equipment – such as goggles, medical masks, rubber gloves, disposable biohazard suits and shoe covers – so medical personnel have made their own soft plastic clothing. But supplies are arriving in Wuhan from all over the country, and roads have been cleared to transport them to hospitals in the city.

Schools and stores are closed. Many hotels have been ordered to refuse visitors, but some still accept them because non-locals, like migrant workers stranded in the city, have nowhere to go.

The people of Wuhan are desperate, confused, angry. They cannot leave and many do not have access to the medical care they need. Conditions improved during Saturday as supplies and doctors pour in from other parts of the country, but residents still fear it is late for some of the infected. Even if adults stay at home, they fear they are carriers of the virus and infect more vulnerable family members, such as young children, the elderly, and those with other health conditions.

A new hospital that will house and specifically treat patients infected with the coronavirus is under rapid construction. It will have a maximum capacity of 1,000 people and is inspired by a building built in Beijing in 2003 during the SARS epidemic that killed nearly 800 people.

Although the people of Wuhan had only one problem in mind, the front page of Saturday in Wuhan’s main newspaper had a banner title referring to Xi Jinping’s Lunar New Year speech to the nation: “Keep on create the mighty history of the Chinese nation in the great historical moment humanity. Reports on the epidemic came later.

The Chinese government has promised to cover the medical costs of patients diagnosed with the coronavirus. But with insufficient diagnostic kits and hospitals refusing people to seek help, the financial aspect no longer matters to many in Wuhan. It is the uncertainty about the worsening of their symptoms that consumes them.

There is no doubt that the current footprint of the coronavirus is the result of human mismanagement – after the initial epidemic, a local government-sponsored meal-sharing rally involving 40,000 families was not canceled, and tickets for other events organized by city officials were distributed to people. The mayor of Wuhan was previously questioned on a program broadcast by the public television channel CCTV, which aroused strong public anger.

The United States plans to evacuate 230 people, including diplomats and American citizens, from Wuhan, according to the Wall Street Journal. The plane will take off and fly to the United States on Sunday with the approval of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies. State Department officials estimate that there are approximately 1,000 Americans in Wuhan.

Fifteen other cities have been quarantined or under other restrictions. A total of 46 million people have been isolated from the rest of the country.

Many other major cities in China have canceled their public events. Places like the Forbidden Palace and many public museums remain closed, and people are generally discouraged from gathering in large groups. The Beijing city government has declared that it will not allow buses from outside the municipality to enter the capital. In Hong Kong, CEO Carrie Lam declared a “viral emergency” and suspended all official visits to mainland China.

On Monday, the Chinese government will suspend all sales of airline tickets and hotel reservations to overseas destinations, but the virus has already reached other parts of Asia, as well as North America, in Western Europe and Australia. So far, the World Health Organization has not declared a global health emergency.

Legal professionals in China have suggested that the Chinese government extend the Lunar New Year holidays by a week or two, delaying the travel of hundreds of millions of people within the country until they return to work, or at least reducing the number of passengers on trains, planes, buses and boats.

