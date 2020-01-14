CLOSE

On Tuesday, a divided Milwaukee County electoral commission dismissed complaints that two candidates for the position of Milwaukee County director would be removed from the spring poll.

In a 1-1 vote, the panel split over whether to bounce the mayor of Glendale, Bryan Kennedy, and former senator Jim Sullivan for breaking state rules using some of the same people to collect signatures on their application documents.

In the event of a tie, a complaint is rejected by the electoral committee. The two commissioners – Rick Baas and Tim Posnanski – were appointed by the outgoing county executive, Chris Abele. A third commissioner, Nancy Penn, was absent.

Milwaukee County Council Chair Theo Lipscomb, who also runs for the county and has filed complaints, has not specified whether he will appeal the split decision to the state electoral commission.

“It is difficult to see what the (electoral) status means if it does not mean what it says,” said a frustrated Lipscomb. “Lawyers can see gray when everyone sees it is clear.”

Sullivan and Kennedy said they thought the problem was now resolved.

“I understand the legal argument that has been put forward, but it is clearly a decision that should be taken to the polls,” he said.

“The whole of this challenge is really just another illustration of what is not working in county government,” said Kennedy.

Lipscomb argued in its two complaints that the Kennedy and Sullivan campaigns had violated state law by using the same people to collect the signatures as state representative David Crowley.

A total of six candidates are in the running to replace Abele, who announced last fall that he was not asking for re-election. The deadline for submitting signatures was last week.

State Senator Chris Larson, who ran and lost to Abele in 2016, is considered the favorite, but there will likely be a run for second place on the main ballot. The first two will qualify for the April 7 general election.

Lipscomb asked the commission to invalidate 844 of the 2,684 signatures collected by Kennedy and verified by the county. His complaint challenged 1,101 of Sullivan’s validated signatures.

A candidate needs 2,000 signatures to appear on the ballot.

At the hearing, it became clear that the Kennedy and Sullivan campaigns outsourced the task of collecting signatures, which is common practice in large campaigns.

They both ended up assigning some of the work to community organizer Simon Warren, owner of the Sweet Black Coffee shop and to an associate of Jerrel Jones, owner of the Milwaukee Courier and WNOV-AM (860).

Warren then paid the same people to go out and collect signatures for the different campaigns. Warren did not return repeated calls.

“This is the risk they assumed when they outsourced,” said Lipscomb, who admitted that he also used a private supplier to collect some of his signatures.

“It was an honest mistake and should be treated as such,” said Jeffrey Mandell, counsel for Sullivan.

Mandell and Kennedy’s lawyer Matthew O’Neill both cited a state supreme court case that most state election laws should be treated as discretionary and not mandatory. They also said that no one involved in the blunders of the two campaigns was trying to defraud anyone.

They concluded that the electoral panel should consider snafu as an “irregularity” not significant enough to exceed the will of the voters who signed the nomination petitions.

Mike Maistelman, Lipscomb’s lawyer, rejected the argument that much of the electoral law should be considered advisory.

“This will open up a whole new box of worms,” ​​said Maistelman.

Posnanski and Baas separated over the matter at the end of the nearly four-hour hearing.

Posnanski said it is clear that circulators are not expected to work for more than one candidate in an election. But he said state law instructs the commission to uphold the will of the electorate even if a candidate does not fully comply with electoral laws.

But Baas said he was embarrassed that other candidates had no problem with following the rules when collecting signatures. He also said he was reluctant to simply overturn state law on circulators.

“If you put it in law,” said Baas, “it’s the law.”

Contact Daniel Bice at (414) 224-2135 or dbice@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanielBice or on Facebook at fb.me/daniel.bice.

