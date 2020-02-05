Dead to Me season 2 release date | Plot, cast, trailer

Dead To Me, a black comedy on Netflix called “the dark version of Grace & Frankie”, has been a hit since season one was released in May 2019.

In the series, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini play two women who meet at a mourning college and become fast friends.

Will the show return for a second season? View everything we know about the future of Dead To Me below.

Did Netflix pick up the show for season 2?

Yes! Christina Applegate announced the news on Twitter, along with a photo of her and co-star Linda Cardellini.

“My girl, we have more time together,” she wrote. “I love you.”

My girl We have more time together. I love you pic.twitter.com/S7xdFj6mzk

– christina applegate (@ 1capplegate) 4 June 2019

When is the release date of Dead to Me season 2?

The show was renewed less than a month after the launch of season one, so we expect things to happen fun and fast.

Season one has fallen in early May 2019 and with everything planned, we expect season 2 to arrive Spring / summer 2020.

Who is in the cast for Dead To Me season 2?

We know for sure that Applegate and Cardellini will be back – but we’ll have to wait and see if anyone else signs up for the second run. Could James Marsden also return? More about that below …

What could happen in Dead To Me season 2?

The first season of Dead To Me ended on a large cliffhanger, with Jen (Applegate) and Judy (Cardellini) standing over the corpse of Judy’s ex-fiancee Steve (James Marsden) – and Jen seems to have shot him.

Maker Liz Feldman says, however, that the end “is not exactly what you think” and that “Netflix must order a season two to find out” whether Jen killed Steve or not.

An ace-and-switch would be in line with the rest of the show: season one was filled with surprising turns and regularly changed the expectations of the viewer. The biggest of these was the revelation that Judy, Jen’s new friend, was responsible for the hit-and-run that left her husband dead.

“There is an evening of the score and there is a rebalancing that will take place and almost, in some ways, a role reversal,” Feldman told The Hollywood Reporter. “This show will always be a show that explores the dark sides and the light sides of sadness, loss, forgiveness and friendship. Suffice it to say that there will be more darkness. “

Need something new to watch on Netflix? click here

