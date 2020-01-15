Dead to Me Season 2 Release Date | Action, cast, trailer

Dead To Me, a black comedy on Netflix known as “the darker version of Grace & Frankie”, has been a hit since the first season was released in May 2019.

In the series, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini appear as two women who meet at a grief counseling seminar and quickly make friends.

Will the show return for a second season? Read everything we know about the future of Dead To Me below.

Has Netflix recorded the show for season two?

Yes! Christina Applegate announced the news on Twitter along with a photo of her and co-star Linda Cardellini.

“My girl, we have more time together,” she wrote. “I love you.”

My girl we have more time together. I love you pic.twitter.com/S7xdFj6mzk

– christina applegate (@ 1capplegate) June 4, 2019

When is Dead to Me season 2 release date?

The show was renewed less than a month after the start of season one, so we expect things to go well and quickly.

The first season was discontinued in early May 2019 and we expect the second season to arrive on schedule Spring / summer 2020,

Who will be cast for Dead To Me Season 2?

We know for sure that Applegate and Cardellini will return – but we have to wait and see if anyone else signs up for the second run. Could James Marsden return too? More on this below …

What could happen in Dead To Me Season 2?

The first season of Dead To Me ended with a big cliffhanger. Jen (Applegate) and Judy (Cardellini) stood over the body of Judy’s ex-fiancée Steve (James Marsden) – and Jen seemed to be the one who shot him.

However, creator Liz Feldman says the ending “isn’t exactly what you think” and that “Netflix has to order a second season so we can all find out” whether Jen killed Steve or not.

A change of bait would keep pace with the rest of the show: the first season was full of surprising twists and turns that regularly undermined viewers’ expectations. The biggest of them was the revelation that Judy, Jens’ new girlfriend, was responsible for the success that left her husband dead.

“There is a score night and a balance that will take place, and in some ways a role reversal,” Feldman told The Hollywood Reporter. “This show will always be a show that explores the dark side and the light side of sadness, loss, forgiveness and friendship. So there will be even more darkness. “

