Dead: GM’s Maven

Photo: AP

GM Maven, which was kind of like Zipcar, Car2Go, and Turo but with more GMs, is dead.

The service, which operates in 17 cities at its peak, allowed users to rent cars for short trips – insurance and gas included – to park them at designated locations, and moving away GM had high hopes at the start, with a GM VP said at the time:

With over 25 million customers around the world projected to use some form of shared mobility by 2020, Maven is a key element of our strategy to change ownership patterns in the automotive industry.

Maven also said they could expand into boats, RVs, and taxis (?) At one point, but that is not happening now. According to The Verge, Maven sent an email today to its customers announcing that it had “made the tough but necessary decision to give up our business.”

Writing for Maven could have hit the wall in February 2019, when Julia Steyn, the VP mentioned above and GM’s chief of mobility and Maven’s boss, left the company. Steyn is now CEO of Bolt Mobility, a Miami-based electric scooter company co-founded by former Olympic star Usain Bolt.

GM said on Tuesday that it learned a lot about operating Maven. (Companies always say things like this when they close divisions.)

“We have gained extremely valuable insights from running our own car sharing business,” Pamela Fletcher, vice president of Global Innovation for GM, said in an emailed statement. “Our learnings and developments from Maven continue to benefit and accelerate the growth of other GM business areas.”

Maven’s service had already been suspended due to coronaviruses, but GM said it would slow down in the cities where it still operates, with everything closed at the end of the summer.

According to CNBC, Maven had about 45 employees or contractors in Canada and the United States, most of whom are still in business.

