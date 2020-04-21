Dead & Company cancels 2020 summer tour due to coronavirus concerns

Dead & Company has canceled the 17-date tour they planned to launch this summer, joining a long list of musicians whose live events have been affected by the current coronavirus crisis. The group promises a full refund to all fans who have already purchased tickets for the shows.

“Due to the global coronavirus epidemic and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, we have no choice but to cancel the summer tour of Dead & Company 2020,” the group wrote. in a press release. “The well-being and safety of our Deadhead community, the hall staff and the group’s family on tour is of the utmost importance. We also want to reimburse our fans when many are suffering economically. All tickets will be fully refunded at the point of purchase. “

Jam group Grateful Dead / John Mayer has been a pillar of the American live music calendar since its formation five years ago, organizing a popular summer tour from 2016 to 2019. This year, they would have started with two shows in July in Boulder , Colorado Folsom Field, followed by stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Ohio, Pennsylvania and more, to conclude with two nights at Fenway Park in Boston in August. All of these shows have now been closed.

In their statement, the group offered a few words of hope and a quote from the success of Dead’s “Touch of Gray” in 1987: “We appreciate your understanding and we look forward to the day when we can all be together. In the meantime, keep the faith and believe in the power of music. We will come back. We’ll get out of it. We will survive. “