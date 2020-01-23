Dead by Daylight Reckoning Rift Introduces the Battlepass Tier System into the game

Dead by Daylight will receive an extensive update in the form of the reckoning content update, which is intended to equip the asymmetrical multiplayer title with a Battle Pass Tier system.

Yes, you heard that right. Game fans will be delighted to find that a new content drop called “Reckoning” will delight game fans with a brand new Battle Pass system. The new Battle Pass brings over 60 cosmetic items, including 10 new outfits. The Rift Pass costs 1000 Auric Cells or those who don’t want to pay, there will be a free Tier Pass that offers fewer items but is still free.

The Rift Pass is a bit of a surprise, as there was no real indication that Behavior Interactive would turn to a Battle Pass system. However, this is great news for the fans of the game as it easily adds hours of gameplay to get the exclusive content offered in the step pass.

Dead by Daylight’s Rift Pass is available now.

Check out the trailer with the crack overview below:

Source: Dead by Daylight Youtube