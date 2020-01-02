Dead body discovered by walkers near the coast of Woodbine Beach, police say – Toronto

Loading...

According to the Toronto police, a dog walker found a body near a pool on the city's east-end beach area on Wednesday evening.

Emergency teams were called to Woodbine Beach at 10:40 p.m., police said.

The dog walker discovered the body and asked someone to call the police. The body was located south of the Donald D Summerville Olympic Pool near the coast, the police said.

The discovery is considered a "suspicious death" because police say the body was washed ashore.

Investigators are waiting for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

There is no information about the victim's age or gender.

MEDICAL COMPLAINT:

Lakeside Bl + Queen St

– Near the pool

– The body was discovered

– Death appears to be suspicious

– Investigation # GO6006

^ ie

– Police operations in Toronto (@TPSOperations), January 2, 2020

