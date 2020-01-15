Dead: BMW i8, reportedly

Photo: Kristen Lee (Jalopnik)

Ah, the BMW i8. Every time we write about this car, the comments are filled with people who either hate or love it. It’s great, some say (see also: me). It’s overpriced garbage, you complain about others. Well, the debates could end very well since the i8 is reported to be out of production in April.

I think it’s time the i8 came out in the distant past of 2014. The news of the i8’s death comes from Autocar. An exact end-of-production date could not be determined, but a company spokesman told the outlet: “Customers in the UK interested in a made-to-order car must have placed their order with their local retailer at the end of February , ”

We contacted BMW for additional comments and details about customers in the United States.

Say what you want about the i8, but you can’t deny its style. Yes, the rear looks a bit like kicking a 911 out, but still! It has a futuristic face and is wedge-shaped with gullwing doors and a hybrid drive train. It is also one of only two mid-ship 2 + 2 coupes available on the market. The other is a Lotus Evora.

The only real problem I saw on the i8 was the price. The price we tested started at $ 147,500. That’s a lot of money for a car that doesn’t even have 400 horsepower. The i8 has a very reasonable amount of performance, but if you ask for that amount of money for it, you also need to have the performance metrics to make sure of it. I don’t make rules.

No, the price of the i8 definitely results from the fact that it has a carbon fiber monocoque chassis. This chassis makes it extremely light, stiff and stiff, but also very expensive.

Regardless of price and performance, however, the i8 is a departure from the rest of the current BMW product range, which is crowded with crossover and M-brand products.

It is unclear what will replace the i8. Autocar believes that a new sports car based on the Vision M Next concept “is expected to arrive in the next five years”.