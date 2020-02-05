De Viper is close to the mark, scores twice too late in OT victory in Med Hat | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Tigers captain James Hamblin had the chance to put the game to bed, but hit the post on the empty net of the Raiders. Moments later Raiders flew forward Spencer Moe with the extra attacker on the ice and put Brayden Watts in front of the net. Watts’ shot was stopped, but Protas was not marked for the empty net to tie it up. That was Protas’ 100th WHL career point in 106 career games.

Then to begin the extension, Protas lay on the ice, won the puck at the attacking blueline and ended with a give-and-go between him and Watts to give the elusive victory of the Raiders over the Tigers.

The Viper bites again! Just 8 seconds into the extension period, Aliaksei Protas snaps another one and gives the Raiders a 4-3 OT win over the Tigers, their first win of the year over Med Hat. What a great last 15 seconds of Protas https://t.co/4hAf1kHqCO pic.twitter.com/Ko2u2SmO1d

– Jeff D’Andrea (@Jeff_paNOW) February 6, 2020

Protas had not scored in his previous six games, but had five assists at the time. That was the longest series of matches he played this year without scoring a goal. He now has 23 goals and 60 points in 45 games played with the Raiders.

“We set a little on fire there, we had nothing in the third period,” said Raider’s assistant coach Jeff Truitt. “We didn’t spend much time in the attack zone. There were a lot of stripped pucks through them and they brought the momentum into our zone … but we caught fire when needed.”

Protas was not the only one who achieved milestones on Wednesday, as Max Paddock took his 50th win in his WHL career. Six of them have come in a Raider uniform, as he is 6-0-0-2 with Prince Albert in eight appearances. Paddock, coming from WHL Goaltender of the Week and CHL Team of the Week awards, Paddock has been downright fantastic as a Raider. He has a .941 savings percentage and 1.58 goals against an average Raider. He made 30 rescues in 33 shots against the Tigers.

Daniil Stepanov scored the first goal of the Raiders after completing the previous five games. The Raiders played good hockey in that piece and didn’t want to change too much – if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. But Stepanov had to wait until Wednesday to finally get his chance, scoring only 6:20 in the game.

“We succeeded, he has that goal for us. He is hungry to play, there is no doubt. And if the team goes well, you don’t really mess things up too much with your lineup, “Truitt said.” That’s exactly what it was. But I give him a lot of praise. He practiced hard, watched some video and had a few meetings. “

Tigers curtly

The last time the two teams met on January 25 at the Art Hauser Center, Lukas Svejkovsky did this to pair top defender Kaiden Guhle.

Let me tell you something, Lukas Svejkovsky is really lucky that he only gets a small punishment for this, kneeling Kaiden Guhle. He took revenge on a Guhle hit earlier in the service. Would not be surprised if he receives additional discipline. https://t.co/P9zrxWNbfd pic.twitter.com/aF5I1whPeg

– Jeff D’Andrea (@Jeff_paNOW) January 26, 2020

Svejkovsky received a small penalty on the game and no extra penalty for the competition. But if you were wondering if the Raiders took revenge on Svejkovsky, they didn’t because Svejkovsky was sick because of the game. The Tigers also missed the 16-year-old phenomenon Cole Sillinger, who leads all WHL rookies with 46 points in 42 games, and defender Elijah Brown.

Score Summary

First period

1-0, Tigers, Baxter Anderson (without help), 5:00

1-1, Raiders, Daniil Stepanov from Eric Pearce and Zack Hayes, 6:20

Second period

2-1, Tigers, Nicker McCarry of Parker Gavlas and Bryan Lockner, 2:04

2-2, Raiders, Justin Nachbaur (without help), 6:09

Third period

3-2, Tigers, Nick McCarry of Cole Clayton and Ryan Chyzowski, 15:32

3-3, Raiders, Aliaksei Protas by Brayden Watts and Spencer Moe, 19:53

After a while

4-3, Raiders, Aliaksei Protas from Brayden Watts, 0:08

Complete the roadie on the weekend

The Raiders play their last two Alberta road games this weekend. They are competing against Calgary Hitmen on Friday and the Lethbridge hurricanes on Saturday. The Raiders return to the Art Hauser Center on Valentine’s Day to face the Swift Current Broncos and the Brandon Wheat Kings the next day.

