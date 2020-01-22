De Niro claims ex-assistant threatened to expose him in memoirs

Robert De Niro’s former assistant once threatened to write a treatise on his darkest secrets, the actor claims in newly filed court files.

The Irishman lawyers say ex-employee Chase Graham Robinson – who sued De Niro last year for $ 12 million on grounds of sex discrimination – wrote an email notifying her gave a “tell-all”.

The email Robinson sent in August 2019 “suggested that if the applicant’s claims were not met, the plaintiff might have to write a treatise containing personal information about De Niro,” the court files said.

The court files, which were filed with the Manhattan Federal Supreme Court on Tuesday, contained no further information about the contents of the possible memories.

In her own lawsuit, the 37-year-old claimed that De Niro had insulted, unwantedly touched, and made unwanted jokes about his Viagra prescription while she worked for him.

De Niro, 78, and his company Canal Productions filed a $ 3 million lawsuit against Robinson last year.

Both cases are still pending.