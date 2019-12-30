De Minaur supports "team chemistry" before the ATP Cup

Loading...

The next generation of tennis stars is presented in the group, with de Minaur and Kyrgios to face German world No. 7 Alexander Zverev, Greek champion Stefanos Tsitsipas from last month and young Canadian pistol Denis Shapovalov.

Zverev is joined in the German team by world number 35 Jan-Lennard Struff and they are supported by 2018 Roland Garros double champions Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies.

Shapovalov is ranked 15th in the world, while his Canadian teammate Felix Auger-Aliassime is only six places lower in 21st place.

Tsitsipas is the highest ranked player in group F at No. 6, but the second best for Greece is Michail Pervolarakis, who is No. 472.

Australia aims to bounce back and avenge its quarterfinal outing to Canada at the Davis Cup in Madrid last month and Minaur said the team, also including John Millman, John Peers and Chris Guccione, savor the occasion.

"This is definitely a tournament on my calendar that I really look forward to," said de Minaur.

"This is another opportunity to meet all the Australian boys.

"We have such good team chemistry, so I'm really looking forward to being with the boys, competing side by side, making the most of each other.

“We have a very good team, a very strong team.