De Minaur chokes on Zverev for ATP Cup victory

Earlier, Nick Kyrgios had given Australia a good start with a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) win over Jan-Lennard Struff, before de Minaur gave them an unbeatable 2-0 lead before the doubles late Friday evening.

The Australian pairing of John Peers and Chris Guccione swept with a 6-3 6-4 win over Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies.

De Minaur, 20, continued to climb the ATP rankings and it was a historic victory given the quality of his opponent and his 0-4 record before the shock.

"At first I was getting overwhelmed," said de Minaur. "Suddenly, at the end of this first set, things started to change … slowly, I managed to maintain this pressure and finally things changed.

"What I'm proud of today is finding a way to win."

He had the backing of his captain Lleyton Hewitt, while Kyrgios was on the sidelines pushing up every time Zverev completed a double fault. Zverev didn't particularly like the exercise regime, but said it was just Kyrgios who were Kyrgios.

Australia will face the Davis Cup finalists, Canada, who defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas' Greece 3-0 earlier Friday in Brisbane on Sunday. The top six, as well as the next two best teams, will advance to the quarterfinals in Sydney later next week.

Kyrgios, ranked 30th in the world, organized a masterclass in service during the opening match, delivering 20 aces against the world number 35 who had beaten him on his last outing.

By pledging $ 200 for each ace he serves this summer, the Australian admitted that he had the victims of bush fires firmly in his mind every time he rode at the line.

"Seeing my hometown on alert and having the worst air quality in the world, it's hard to get out here and focus on tennis," he said. "The crowd was louder than usual (after an ace); it was in everyone's mind, it was powerful."

