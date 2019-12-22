De Gea Howler helps Watford win 2-0 win over Manchester United

Loading...

Sunday, Troy Deeney scores for Watford against Manchester United at Vicarage Road. Credit: Getty Images

A mistake by Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea helped Watford in the basement to a 2-0 Premier League victory on Sunday.

The Spanish goalkeeper, who conceded a soft goal in a 1-1 draw last week with Everton, allowed Ismaila Sarr's lowest shot in the 50th minute.

Senegalese winger Sarr then earned the penalty from which Troy Deeney doubled Watford's lead in the 54th minute, sending De Gea the wrong way and exploding into the net.

David De Gea fails to keep Ismaila Sarr of Watford from scoring.Credit: Getty Images

United, which failed to build on the momentum of its straight wins against Tottenham Hotspur and the Manchester City champions earlier this month, produced another lame and flawless display. did not reach the target in the first half.

Club record signing Paul Pogba made his first appearance since facing Arsenal on September 30, winning in the second period, but failed to lift his flank. The visitors barely managed to disturb their former goalkeeper Ben Foster in Watford's goal.

Reuters