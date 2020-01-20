DC's Joker set to join Mortal Kombat 11 Roster on January 28

Joker may have dominated this year’s Academy Award nominations, but another version of Batman’s greatest enemy is on the way to joining the Mortal Kombat 11 roster.

NetherRealm has released the first official gameplay trailer for Joker in Mortal Kombat 11 and unveils a fighter with exaggerated movements that fits perfectly with the brutal games of the game.

Joker’s armory includes a metal stick, oversized mechanical boxing gloves, a bound man in a Joker suit that he grabs from a wheelchair, jack-in-a-box bombs, and a Batman doll with a gun that shoots from the mouth.

The trailer also reveals a fatal blow that starts with Joker who repeatedly stabs his opponent with his knife and then turns them over to cut a smile in their face. The Joker then starts hitting his metal stick against his opponent until the screen is covered with blood, which is very similar to a scene from the classic Batman comics in which Joker kills Robin by repeated crowbar attacks.

Joker also comes with a friendship movement, which were non-violent finishers from earlier Mortal Kombat games. He hands his opponent a birthday cake with a candle, with a friendship sign on the back. Unfortunately for the opponent, Joker is not the kind of person who gives gifts, because friendship turns out to be a fatality when the cake explodes and the Joker unloads a Tommy gun. It ends with the sign, which now reads Fatality, falls on the mutilated body of the opponent and splits it in two.

The trailer also unveils the DC Elseworlds Skin package, which includes a Batman Who Laughs skin for Noob Saibot, a Killer Croc skin for Baraka and a Catwoman skin for Kitana. There will also be a separate skin that will transform Geras into the Time Lord of Apokolips, Darkseid.

Joker is the fifth character in the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack, which provides access to six DLC characters. Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Terminator T-800 and Sindel were all added to the roster last year and the latest, Spawn, will be available on March 17.

Joker will be available on early entry to Kombat Pass owners on January 28, with a wider launch on February 4.

