DC sued Trump's opening committee for money misuse

WASHINGTON, D.C. The District of Columbia has sued President Donald Trump’s opening committee and two companies that control the Trump International Hotel in the country’s capital, accusing them of misusing charitable funds to help Trump’s family.

City attorney general Karl Racine announced the lawsuit on Wednesday. According to his office, the opening committee coordinated with the Trump family to “overpay the event space” at the hotel.

The committee has claimed that its finances have been independently audited and that all funds have been spent in accordance with the law.

The lawsuit claims that the committee knew it was overpaying but was not considering less expensive alternatives.

The committee raised an unprecedented $ 107 million to host events to celebrate Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. However, the committee’s expenditures were examined more and more closely.

