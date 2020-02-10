DC judge Emmet Sullivan postpones Flynn’s sentence

A federal judge based in Washington DC on Monday has indefinitely postponed former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s conviction for allegations he had lied to the FBI, Politico reports.

District Court judge Emmet Sullivan announced that he would cancel the hearing “pending further court order” as a dispute between Flynn and his original team of lawyers escalates.

Flynn’s hearing was canceled or postponed four times.

The delay results from Flynn’s decision in January to withdraw his confession of guilt. The three-star general of the army claimed that the prosecutor and his former legal team had put pressure on him to accept the consent.

“In truth, I never lied,” Flynn said in the January 29 file.

“My feelings of guilt annoyed me throughout the process, and although I have given in to government threats to save my family, I think I have been grossly misled about what really happened,” Flynn wrote.

Sullivan instructed Flynn’s former lawyers at the Covington & Burling law firm and his current team of lawyers on Monday to discuss Flynn’s waiver of client privilege so that his former lawyers could exchange information with prosecutors.

Flynn fired Covington’s lawyers in May 2019 and hired a team led by Sidney Powell.

The government said on Sunday that it “would like this lawyer (and any other person acting on behalf of the accused in this case) to provide the court with documents, statements, or affidavits to allege ineffective assistance to the accused Reply Supplementary request to withdraw his confession of guilt. “

