DC Comics Artist Clayton Henry Displays Off His New Batmobile Design

DC Comics Artist Clayton Henry not long ago shared his new Batmobile structure that was envisioned to be produced in Batman/Superman #9.

Henry discussed, “I drew this rolling/drifting shot of the Batmobile from Batman/Superman #9 from DC Comics.”

He included, “Bruce Wayne is a motor vehicle guy, so I’m confident it has top adjustable and active suspension. I’m not sure when this difficulty will be released.”

He also famous the shades ended up finished by Alejandro Snachez Rodriguez.

Rodriguez also shared the artwork on his Instagram stating, “The new Batmobile!! From Batman/Superman #9.”

As some astute commenters pointed out the new Batmobile style unquestionably has a Batman: The Animated Sequence vibe.

There are some apparent variations. Henry’s Batmobile style and design attributes a defend on the entrance of the auto somewhat than the grill from The Animated Collection.

The entrance wheels are also uncovered as an alternative of getting protected up by fenders. It also has a plow like factor to the front.

The exhaust also seems to be on the aspect of the motor vehicle just in front of the rear quarter panel.

The structure is radically unique from the Batmobile on-the-go witnessed in the recent Batman ongoing collection. The auto is established by Batman positioning a Lucius Fox creation named The Echo on the top rated of a Portia XL.

The Echo transforms the motor vehicle into a Batmobile that seems like anything out of Bladerunner or Altered Carbon. It appears to be like like it is completely ready to just elevate off the ground and fly about Gotham.

And just before that in Batman #75 we experienced a different very diverse Batmobile structure. Though this a single was remaining driven by Flashpoint Batman.

Here’s a glance from the aspect.

Not only have been we likely to get a new Batmobile layout, but they not too long ago uncovered a new Batplane layout in Batman #91.

Just take a look.

What do you make of this new Batmobile style and design? What’s your beloved Batmobile design?