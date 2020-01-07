Loading...

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

CFL all-star defender Tre Roberson has started his two-digit NFL team tour.

Roberson plans to train almost half of the 32 franchise companies. He had his first session with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday. His agent Cameron Weiss has torn hell with both professional football leagues to give his client the opportunity to sign an NFL contract.

The 27-year-old was nominated by Calgary for the league’s “Most Outstanding Defensive Player” award after an outstanding season in 2019. He made 16 starts and finished second in the CFL with seven interceptions, scoring two touchdowns – one on an interception return and one on a fumble recovery. He had 12 defeats – the third highest in the CFL – and 41 duels. In 32 regular season games spanning two seasons with Calgary, Roberson recorded 95 tackles and 10 interceptions.

Roberson came from Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis and was named Mr. Football of Indiana. During his NCAA career, Roberson was a quarterback at the University of Indiana and Illinois State University. He completed a total of 7,879 overtakes, 68 touchdowns versus 30 interceptions and ran 500 times for 2788 yards and 32 touchdowns – 5.6 yards per carry.

Roberson switched to DB for his NFL Pro Day in 2016 and was not selected in the 2016 NFL Draft. However, the Minnesota Vikings signed a contract for an unsubscribed free agent. He made five tackles, knocked down a pass in three pre-season games and spent the 2016 season on the training team. The following year, Roberson was released after the training camp and came north in May 2018.

Roberson is a dynamic defending champion who follows the ball at the elite level, and the NFL teams have noted the highly skilled defenders.