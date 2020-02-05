Days of school increase as more strikes occur

Hundreds of school-aged children board buses (9 of them) or walk home with parents from Eagle Heights Public School in London, Ont. Mike Hensen / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

With three more strikes in the following week, the days when students at public elementary schools in the London region spend time outside the classroom begin to increase.

Members of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) walk past the picket on Thursday in a one-day provincial strike that will close 132 schools on the school board of Thames Valley District.

Two more strikes are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday next week, while the union increases pressure on the province to break a stalemate in contract negotiations.

When students return to class on Wednesday, they have missed five days due to strikes by teachers in three weeks.

Students in public high schools and Catholic school schools in the London district have also missed the school because of teachers’ strikes, but not to the extent of public primary school students whose parents have to arrange childcare or take the day off.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce called the strikes “deeply disturbing” and accused the unions of jeopardizing student learning.

“From mathematics tests from EQAO to report cards and extracurricular activities – it is clear that these strikes intentionally and deliberately harm students’ performance and well-being,” Lecce said in a written statement

The last time so many classes were canceled was in October 1997, when more than 125,000 teachers left work for two weeks to protest against changes made by Prime Minister Mike Harris’s progressive conservative government.

Teachers say they are on strike to demonstrate their opposition to larger classes, compulsory online courses in high school and the possible dismantling of the kindergarten program. Teachers also ask for more support for students with special needs.

Compensation is also a problem. The teachers are aiming for a salary increase of around two percent, while the province says they want to keep the line at one percent.

An academic who has studied the effects of strikes that last 10 days or more on student performance said he has no studies on the effect of rotating one-day strikes on student grades.

“With spinning strokes you just don’t know. . . it can be just like being sick for a day, ”said Michael Baker, a professor of economics at the University of Toronto, who studied the effects of 11 strikes between 1998 and 2005 on elementary students in Ontario.

Researchers have studied the effects of complete strikes on students, with different conclusions, he said.

“Studies on the effect of strikes on student success have come to different conclusions,” Baker said. “Some studies say there is no effect; some studies have a negative effect. “

Baker, who published an article on this topic in 2011, said that while he found the effects on second and third grade students “statistically insignificant,” the negative effect of strikes on the higher grades was much stronger with the greatest impact on maths scores .

“There was a negative effect of EQAO scores for students who took the test the same year they had a strike,” Baker said.

A senior administrator of the Thames Valley Board said officials have “full confidence” that teachers will be able to “minimize the impact of the strike on student learning.”

“Thames Valley will continue to closely monitor the potential impact on student learning and will consult with the Ministry of Education if necessary,” said Riley Culhane, an associate director of education at the administration. “The board respects the negotiation process and is hopeful that an agreement can be reached soon.”

The Catholic School Board of the London District had little to say about the two days off that their students had and the possibility of more in the future.

“Learning continues for our students and we continue to monitor the situation closely,” said board spokesperson Mark Adkinson on Wednesday in a statement.

– With files from Jonathan Juha

[email protected]

Strike days

Thames Valley primary schools:

January 22, February 4; upcoming February 6, 10, 11

Thames Valley high schools:

December 4, December 18, February 4

London District Catholic secondary and elementary:

January 21, February 4