Days of Our Spoiler Lives in a Week (April 20, 2020)

Calling fans of all days of our lives (DOOL)! Wondering what will happen next week? Steve makes an unexpected decision while Rafe is shocked by Zoey and the character makes a surprising return! Learn more about these stories and other stories in the DOOL spoiler for April 20, 2020.

Want to deliver soap spoilers every week to your inbox? Subscribe to the Fame10 soap opera newsletter.

9. Get ready for Stefan!

For all the fans who happen to follow actor Brandon Barasha (Stefan DiMera) on Instagram, you may already know that he recently left a pretty great post and said he would return to Salem’s country on Thursday, April 23rd. In fact, he sang a little song about it he wrote! Will DiMera return in a spirit format or is it alive? Hard to say at this point! In other related Days spoilers, actor Remington Hoffman will again play his role of Li Shin (from the DOOL digital series in Chad and Abby in Paris) on Wednesday, April 22. As the son of a board member of DiMery, Mr. Shin will certainly add an interesting layer to things. Does this mean that Chabby may be bound to Paris?