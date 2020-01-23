Days of our lives: plot plot fans may have missed

Plots are a way of life in soap operas. Sometimes it is a child’s character who one day turns six years old, and the next day a teenager (thanks to soap opera rapid age syndrome, better known as SORAS), or a character who comes to life again. Other times it is an illegal child who turns up or their twins. Storylines swing weekly despite the many plot holes in them. Days of Our Lives (DOOL) does not seem to be an exception when it comes to plot holes, because it is known that the storylines of Salem turn and turn into a confusing mess. Below are some important DOOL plot holes that fans may have noticed over the years.

12. The ever-evolving world of technology

The DiMera family really likes to control people, and they have a rich history when it comes to plotting holes, technology, and getting Salemites to do the unthinkable! From Stefan’s bionic eye for Steve (which he used for corporate espionage via a computer) to the chip Daddy Stefano placed in Hope via satellite to Gabi’s control over Julie’s heart via her mobile, there is now clearly an ‘app’ or a technical device for everything when it comes to planning! But really, a telephone app linked to someone’s heart? Who writes this stuff?

11. Wonder babies

Although women are known to have children in the mid-1950s, it is rare and not without much effort. In the land of soaps, age is anything but a number, with Kristen DiMera in 2019 and Marlena also in 2005. Both women were in the mid-1950s. It is certainly not impossible, but it does raise the question: what is in it peace name in Salem?

10. Dr. Rolfe Saves!

There was a moment in time when it seemed as if Dr. Ser’s serum Rolfe was able to save almost everyone (and everyone) who had died in Salem. It saved Jack, Vivian, E.J., Will Horton and the list goes on. Although it seems rather ridiculous that a serum can bring someone back to life, why couldn’t it save Stefan in 2019?

9. Chloe’s surrogacy

Anyone who works in a hospital or fertility clinic is well aware that these facilities protect the privacy of their customers when it comes to the reproductive services they offer. That makes it a mystery that Chloe Lane was able to enter a center at the end of 2016 and tried a vitriol process for Daniel and Nicole after the first one failed. Her heart was in the right place, but what kind of doctor would put their stamp of approval on something so big behind the parents’ back? Especially in the light that Jonas had passed on? Was a signature (at least) not necessary?

8. Ben is being reformed

DOOL viewers love the new and reformed Ben. He is sweet, loyal and understanding. He happens to be half of the biggest super couple in the show, with Ciara Brady. So it is hard to believe that a few years ago he was Salem’s tie killer, responsible for the demise of many people – not to mention everything he did to torture poor Abigail Deveraux. It literally felt like Ben was fine within a few months, where he attributed his breakthrough to what had happened to Will (being alive). If it could always be that easy!

7. Cell mates for life!

That brings us to our next story about DOOL plot holes. The time lapse in November 2019 raised many questions for the viewer, including why Ben and Will were in prison, which was eventually answered. An even bigger question should be why someone would put a victim with his former offender in the same prison cell? Sure, Ben apologized to Will for what he did, and the whole Necktie Serial Killer thing was all water under the bridge, but it just doesn’t seem right under the eyes of the law. Of course there are other cell mates who could have paired with every man, right?

6. Swap DiMeras faces

In early 2019, Kristen DiMera paraded around as Nicole Walker, and later in the year DOOL fans learned that Stefano changed his face to look like Steve Johnson! How both DiMeras could do this without anyone really doubting it is incomprehensible. The two ladies don’t have the same figure (or votes … or length), and the same could be said for the men! With everything that has happened in Salem, you think residents would question someone’s strange behavior, but most of the time everyone shrugs, blames stress and goes on!

5. E.J. DiMera is older than Will Horton

Despite the fact that Sami Brady and E.J. DiMera once had a love / hate relationship at some point in time, the concept of falling in love, getting married and building a life together doesn’t seem so crazy. Sami had Will when she had her love affair with E.J. started, but it gets a bit tricky here. Of course, E.J. considerably outdated in 2006 when the character was reintroduced to DOOL audiences, but in reality Sami is quite older than E.J. (which would be good for a relationship). The tricky thing is that E.J. was born in 1997 and Sami had Will in 1995. This would make Will, who is a stepson, older than E.J who is a stepfather. DOOL did not correctly reflect this when it came to storylines.

4. The teen scene from Salem

It’s pretty cool to see how the younger generation of DOOL characters are connected to each other, just like their mothers and fathers did at their age. Thanks to SORAS, there are many plot holes with this small group of friends. First, Theo Carver was born in 2003, but is still considered the same age as Ciara, who was born in 2008. Probably the most confusing is Claire, who was born in 2005, but seems to be the youngest in the group. Was it not Zack Brady, Ciara’s much older brother and Claire’s “uncle” who was able to supply Claire the liver she needed in 2006? Ciara was not even a thought in Bo and Hope at that time. Apart from SORAS, Zack’s liver was a match for Claire at the time, making him and Claire relatively the same age. Ciara came by much later (about two years), so how could Claire and Ciara go to the ball together? Make holes, that’s how it is!

3. Sami is born and then leaves

Pregnancies, birth stories and everything that happens in between are generally extremely exaggerated on television. Although the experience of every woman is different, the idea of ​​a woman who gives birth and then can take off without any recovery is generally ridiculous. This was the case in January 2009 when Sami was born in Sydney. After Sami received Sydney and the baby was checked to make sure her breathing was good (which happened when the baby swap took place), Sami packed her things and went back to Salem, leaving the baby with the nuns for her own protection. So it was strange to say the least that Sami had the strength to get up and just leave after giving birth. Emotionally, the idea seems that every healthy mother leaves her newborn everywhere, especially so quickly, completely far-fetched. Did she ensure that the nuns had formula, diapers, wipes, and damp water? Hopefully the older ladies took services when it came to midnight feeds.

2. Kayla takes on with Shane

This plot hole comes from the early nineties. DOOL fans are very familiar with the super pairs Kayla and Steve from the 80s, as well as Shane and Kimberly. At the time, it seemed that the Brady brothers and sisters dominated Salem screen time when it came to love and romance. Unfortunately, these relationships ended when Kimberly left Salem and Steve died. The weird part of the combination between Kayla and Shane was that the pair had no real chemistry. The relationship was really uncomfortable, and it revealed a manipulative side of Kayla who was far away from her neighbor. It was also out of character for Kayla to even consider going after her sister’s ex. The storyline just never seemed good and was short-lived when Kayla moved to LA in 1992 and Shane returned to England.

1. John Black

Soap opera plot holes form the basis of the John Black character and all the storylines around him. Does anyone really know who this man is and what he is talking about? For a long time fans thought he was Roman Brady. Then it turned out that he was part of the rich Alamain family. It was once revealed that he was the love child of Santino DiMera and Colleen Brady, so the reason behind the centuries-long rivalry behind the Bradys and DiMeras. But that storyline eventually fell through. He has been a priest, mercenary, policeman, art thief, a DiMera pawn, a super spy, a businessman and more. But when it comes down to it, his past always comes back to haunt him and there are so many missing pieces in the John Black puzzle. The plot holes when it comes to this character are countless. It is surprising that with everything he has done and all the places he has been (not to mention huge bits of memory loss from his past), he has seen only one illegitimate child step forward. More will probably come.