Days of our lives Couples we want to see together

So many incredible couples have fallen in love just to separate (for some reason) the last 50 years that Days of Our Lives (DOOL) was broadcast on television. Every soap fan has his favorite super couple in his favorite show, and when the aforementioned duo breaks up, the audience often has the desire to see a romantic reunion. Below are just a few DOOL couples who would like to see viewers together again.

12. Roman and Kate

Roman Brady has been single for far too long and it is far too late to transport him with someone in Salem! Although he is currently technically the boss of Kate, the idea of ​​these two reunions would be a good thing. It can help Kate stay away from Stefano and all his plans, plus it would boost Roman’s romance department!

11. Abe and Sheila

Abe and Sheila had a cute little affair going on in 2019, while Carver was looking for re-elected as mayor of Salem. Unfortunately, Sheila left the city; however, the good news is that according to DOOL spring spoilers she will return to the show sometime in March 2020. It seems that romance can come back into Abe’s life, and very quickly.

10. J.J. and Gabi

As Gabi has acted lately, she would be better as a single. That said, maybe reuniting with J.J. maybe what she needs is to change her life and get away from those who have wronged her. The two used to be a good couple, and coming back together is exactly what both characters need right now.

9. Eli and Lani

A reunion in 2020 is currently inevitable for these two. The only reason why Lani ended her marriage to Eli was because Gabi forced her to do so. It is only a matter of time before Eli discovers the truth about what Hernandez did, and when he does, he will immediately take it with her and immediately return to Lani. It will be a moment that many Elani fans are waiting for (for a long time now).

8. Eric and Sarah

They’ve done pretty good work in parenting and dealing with little Mickey’s cancer, but with Sarah recently beaten by Xander, a reunion might not be in the cards. Eric is overly bitter (and has every right to be) that Sarah tried to hold his child to him, and Horton is now being duped by Xander and does not seem interested in a romantic relationship with Eric. Here’s the hope that these two will finally come together to become the family they should be with their little ones.

7. Eric and Nicole

Then there is a whole series of DOOL fans who don’t want to see Eric with Sarah; they rather think that he would make a better combination with Nicole. That said, Eric can be single for a while at this time. Although he would suit both ladies, Nicole helped Sarah conceal the fact that Baby Mickey was his daughter. He has the right to be angry with both women, but could he ever find it in his heart to forgive Walker? After all, he spends so much time on Nicole, it just seems appropriate that he should reunite with her when everything is said and done.

6. Brady and Nicole

Brady and Nicole ‘acted’ as if they had recently reconnected, all hoping that Kirsten would withdraw from Black. But how long does it take to ‘pretend’ to become reality? Although Nicole and Eric are an excellent couple, she and Brady suddenly had a lot of chemistry. It would not shock fans of Days if these two came together again this year.

5. Brady and Theresa

Theresa returned to Salem in 2018, and DOOL fans became terribly enthusiastic about the potential for a reunion with her and Brady. Unfortunately, quite the opposite happened, and she was able to hook their son Tate to start up during a custody battle. As soon as she entered the city, she flew out of Salem, with Brady’s son in tow. So many viewers were disappointed with the turning point in the storyline, so we hope that Theresa will return soon to not only be reunited with Brady, but to bring this family back together!

4. Philip and Melanie

Fantasy reunion time! Both Philip and Melanie currently live outside Salem; however, some changes in storylines can get them back to the city in an instant! Both characters are very popular with fans, and there is nothing that viewers would like to see, both on Days and romantically involved.

3. Will and Sonny

The current time-jump storyline was intriguing. So weird how much can change in the 12 month period! One of the most difficult realities for many fans is watching WilSon struggling, breaking up, divorcing and seeing Will behind bars. His viewers recently learned that Will was not behind Adrienne’s death, so here is the hope that the truth will come out soon, so that the two can reunite (and so Will gets his freedom back!)

2. Steve and Kayla

There was nothing sad in 2018 when Steve Johnson left the DOOL canvas without a good farewell. Although actor Stephen Nichols’ return to the show in 2019 was explosive, it was a little disappointing to hear that he is not reprising his “Patch” role; he was previously Stefano DiMera in Steve’s body! This is the hope that Johnson will come back at some point this year, because a reunion with Kayla DOOL fans would swoon in their living rooms!

1. Rafe Hernandez and Sami Brady

The beautiful DOOL heroine Sami Brady has had many great loves in her life. The fathers of her children, both Lucas Horton and E.J. DiMera, tend to pop up in the mind of a fan first. That said, one of the greatest love affairs to worship Salem must have been between Rafe and Sami. He was originally her bodyguard while she was under the witness protection plan, but they both had feelings for each other while she was being put away from Salem. When Sami was finally released from the program, the two were able to maintain a healthy relationship, long-term affairs, and maintain EJ’s constant involvement, as well as the daily struggles to raise her children (with Rafe as father figure for Sami’s children). Unfortunately, it seemed that the ultimate demise of their relationship was focused on the family. The conflict arose between Will (the son of Sami) and Gabi (the younger sister of Rafe) and all the drama that took place around the fatherhood of Baby Arianna. Although Sami is currently out of town and focusing on the recovery of E.J., there is always a chance that she can find herself back in Salem

on a certain moment. With Rafe currently single, can a reunion lie between the two on the horizon?