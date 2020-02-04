Days of our lives Couples we never thought would make it

If partners don’t go on a roller coaster ride in the land of day drama – and still stay together – can they even be considered soap opera super couples? No one does romance better than Days of Our Lives (DOOL), and there are plenty of couples who looked like they would never come together or, for that matter, would stay together! Below is an overview of DOOL pairs that we never thought would make it (but we did!)

12. Julie and Doug

With a history that spans more than four decades, these two were first connected when Julie was a married woman! They would fall in and out of love several times over the years; after the nineties, however, something really stuck with these two and they have not left each other since!

11. Ben and Ciara

Compared to many of the two pairs on this list, Ben and Ciara are fairly new to this super-pair company, but have been strong for a while. It is hard to trust a former criminal, but hard to resist Ben’s loyalty, kind heart and good-natured personality. He had to prove himself to Ciara and, more importantly, to her mother, but in the end he won over everyone, especially DOOL fans. #CinForever

10. Victor and Maggie

A person still on the fence around Cin (and Ben) is Ciara’s grandfather, Victor Kiriakis. He is not an angel himself, but his wife Maggie really brings out the best in him. No fan really expected Victor and Maggie to come together and go the long way, especially in the times when the dark side of Kiriakis emerges. But years later Maggie and Victor stay together, with a lot of love between them.

9. E.J. and Sami

These two really hated each other when they first met, and had had a love-hate thing for a long time before anyone could see them as a super couple. Although they were poisonous together and for each other, time has greatly helped their relationship evolve. Even after Sami thought that E.J. had died, she was able to find him alive, hoping to ignite their spark again. That is a love for all ages.

8. Austin and Carrie

Speaking of Sami, while they have always written super pairs about them, there was a time when many fans believed they would never get together thanks to everything Sami did to keep them apart. Then there was a time when Carrie developed quasi feelings for Rafe, but again, she pushed aside because she knew her soulmate was Austin.

7. Eric and Nicole

Eric yearned for Nicole for years after their break in the late nineties! In fact, many could blame Walker as the reason he decided to become a priest! No matter how many years have passed, or how often he has had to forgive Walker for secrets, or how often he thought she wasn’t alive, it’s wonderful to finally see them together.

6. Chad and Abby

Although he is a DiMera and she is part of the very honest Horton clan, these two work and work very well in it. Reordering kept this duo apart for a few months, not to mention everything Gabi Hernandez did to take them apart, but in the end Chad and Abby remain attracted to each other. Now happily married with two children, I hope that Chabby will remain just as strong in the coming years.

5. Justin and Adrienne

While a car accident took away the love of Justin’s life just a few months after the two were remarried, one wonders what Salem would look like if Adrienne hadn’t left? Well, Will should never have experienced prison. He may be with Sonny again and Justin and Adrienne would still be together. They were the type of couple who always ended up together despite the odds, and although they were getting divorced twice, it seemed that marriage number three would have been for them.

4. Shawn and Belle

For the number of times Belle has lied and cheated on Shawn, you’d think these two would no longer be together; just like their super couple parents (Jarlena and Bope) they are clearly in it for the long term! After all, Shawn and Belle have been bandaged on the hip since they have children, so it only makes sense that they would hang around like a super couple all those years.

3. Bo and Hope

Speaking of Bo and Hope, they have had their ups and downs over the years. Stefano DiMera kept them apart for a very long time in the form of the decline of Hope. When Bo (apparently) fell off the face of the earth in 2012, things went differently or worse. Although Bo’s return in 2015 was short-lived, the main highlight was reunion with Hope, coming back and reconciliation before he suddenly died.

2. Jack and Jennifer

It seemed forever and day for these two to enter into a relationship in the first place, far back in the nineties. There were always misunderstandings and Jack’s fear of dedication almost kept them apart. Then, in marriage, the couple would be plagued by more misunderstandings, and more recently, memory loss on the part of Deveraux, not to mention Jennifer nearly losing when she was thrown over a balcony the day they married ! Unfortunately, even amnesia or a coma cannot hold J&J together, and even after all these years; they are back in each other’s arms.

1. John and Marlena

From exes to Sami’s stunts and the devil himself, not to mention all the antics that Stefano DiMera could come up with, Marlena and John have had a roller coaster of a relationship over the years. In fact, many of the things that happened to this couple should have seen them fall apart years ago. But here they are, decades later, parents, grandparents and even great-grandparents doing what they are good at: just being together!