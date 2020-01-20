Days of our lives 2020 forecast: predictions

It is a brand new year in the land of Salem, with 12 months of stories waiting to unfold within Days of Our Lives (DOOL)! Will fans see new characters appear? Will old ones come back? Will new pairs be formed … will new alliances be formed? So much can happen this year! As such, below are some 2020 DOOL plotline predictions for fans to think about.

12. Steve returns!

With Stefano currently walking around as Steve Johnson, it makes sense to assume that the real patch might appear in Salem at some point in 2020 at some point! The only way that the mold is really suitable for DiMera is if there is substantial evidence that he is not Johnson, so it is very likely that Steve will definitely return to the town somewhere along the line.

11. The storyline of Bonnie

There are two ways in which a Bonnie story could unfold! There is option “A” – Adrienne was not passed on, it was really Bonnie who met her demise, but everyone thinks she was Adrienne, which means that Adrienne could return to Salem in 2020. Option “B” is that Bonnie returns to torture Adrienne lovers, who are floating around as double when she is not who she says she is.

10. Splitsville for Kayla and Justin

Regardless of whether Steve – or Adrienne – returns to the town, Justin and Kayla are probably on their way to splitsville. Kayla is already intrigued by ‘Steve’ and with him (apparently) in her job, she can just be attracted to him and leave Justin in the dust. If Bonnie were to return to the screen (whether she was acting as Adrienne or not), an interesting approach would be a relationship between her and Justin. Maybe he is attracted to her (in the beginning) by who she looks like and then he falls in love with who she becomes (if she decides to change her ways).

9. Brady and Nicole

In the coming days, Nicole will lie to Kristen about her relationship with Brady to protect him from a possible reunion with his eccentric ex; it looks like he will be on board to sustain the charade. Nothing shouts a new relationship like two people “pretending” are in love, and with the history these two have, they may not be “as if” for so long.

8. Gina and Stefano do something drastic

Gina has an eye on John, while Stefano continues his old crush on Marlena. It seems that these two will not stop at anything to take Jarlena apart so that they can have them. But as fans of DOOL know, John and Marlena are very in love with each other and they always seem to defy the odds. What if Stefano and Gina do something desperate to keep them apart? Maybe they kidnap them and place them in different places (but under the same roof). Jarlena would eventually escape, but the whole concept allowed Days fans to sit on the edge of their seats until things were resolved!

7. Ciara and Victor fix things

Although Victor will suffer a medical crisis this week, during (or after) a confrontation with Ciara, there is a good chance that once all the chips fall and he gets better, these two things can improve. Of course she went against his wishes, but all in the name of love. By the way, Victor has always had a weakness for Ciara, and by the time spring strikes, these two may be able to set aside their differences.

6. Ben starts working for Victor

If Victor helps Ciara in her quest to get Ben free, the granddaughter and grandfather may not only be able to set aside their resentment, but they will have a stronger relationship when everything is said and done. Maybe Ben Victor can change his mind like he could with Hope. Thanks to Ben’s experience, can Victor hire him for a special project for his company?

5. Cin wedding

Once Ben is a free man and Ciara is on good terms again with her grandfather, the two may feel that they have wasted more than enough time apart. Cin is currently one of DOOL’s super super couples, and the only logical step for these two is a wedding. Could Days fans see Ben and Ciara come down the aisle in 2020? It is a huge possibility!

4. The wedding of Gabi / Eli is stopped

Speaking of, DOOL spoilers suggest that Eli will introduce Gabi and soon. That said, fans know these two don’t belong together, and Hernandez is releasing the worst in Eli right now. They are likely to set a wedding day in spring, with a lot of hype and tease around Eli to find out the truth about what Gabi has done, just to stop the wedding before they say, “I do.” But who will be the someone to stop things?

3. Stefan returns

Although it would be poetic justice for Lani to stop their marriage, she might be too busy with J.J. in the coming months to really care what Eli is doing right now. What if it turned out that Stefan DiMera was not really gone? What if he returns to Salem just in time to prevent his wife from marrying Eli?

2. Time between father and son

As storylines have worked, Stefan has never really got to know his father Stefano. He was introduced to the show at a time when Stefano was thought to have died, and even when it was revealed that he was alive, the two never got in touch. If Stefano returns and Stefano is still around, DOOL fans may be aware of some DiMera father-son ties. Perhaps they will come closer as they begin to plan how to destroy the lives of Salemites who have done them wrong. That alliance was able to take over the town in an instant.

1. Sami returns … with E.J.

According to DOOL spoilers, actress Alison Sweeney will resume her role with Samantha Brady this summer. Why would Sami want to go back to Salem? What if E.J. was finally able to restore all his memories? What if he wanted to return to the town to restore his roots? What if he knows who he is and now knows what he really wants? He may want to go to his father and brother in the family business, or maybe he wants to get them both down.