Days of our life spoilers for the week (January 27, 2020)

Although this week was emotional for fans of Days of Our Lives (DOOL), the next five days will prove to be explosive! A character returns; a terrible plan is in full swing; and a super couple discovers something very surprising. Learn more about these storylines and others in the DOOL spoilers for the week of January 27, 2020.

Do you want to have soap spoilers delivered to your inbox every week? Sign up for the weekly Fame10 newsletter about soap opera.

9. Shawn-Douglas returns

Mark your PVRs, Shawn-Douglas fans! The son of Hope and Bo is ready to return to the land of Salem sometime this week, and although no exact air date has been provided, it appears that there is a good chance that he will be at the show on Monday or Tuesday. screen will appear. According to DOOL spoilers, Shawn returns after Rafe has contacted by phone. Rafe isn’t sure what’s going on with Hope, but Shawn might be able to get to the bottom of it.

2

8. Brady and Kristen

DOOL fans answered many time jumps last week, especially a few about Kristen and Brady’s baby. Days spoilers reveal that these exes will bind in the coming, as they continue to mourn the loss of their child. It is something that nobody really gets over, and the real truth about their daughter should come up in the coming months.

3

7. Betrayed Eric

DOOL spoilers tease that Eric will feel betrayed again by Nicole. Although she and Brady ‘pretend’ they are together for Kristen’s sake, the whole schedule does not suit Eric well. In fact, he will feel that he has been cheated all over again by Nicole when he finds out the truth this week. Walker digs a hole with Eric, a hole she might not be able to get out of.

4

6. Eli’s dream

It seems that Eli cannot get Lani out of his mind this week. Although they have only introduced Gabi, DOOL spoilers claim that Eli will have a naughty dream about his ex this week. Although he says he has ended his relationship with Lani, it is clear that he is not.

5

5. Kate’s confrontation

DOOL spoilers indicate that Princess Gina is being confronted with Kate this week. It seems that Roberts has a problem with the plan that she and Stefano have to take apart around Jarlena. Seeing these ladies joking back and forth should create an interesting scene. In other related teasers, “Steve” and John will be introduced to someone familiar with their search for Stefano this week.

6

4. Gina Lures Marlena

Interestingly enough, the confrontation with Kate Gina is clearly not going to be in the least phase. According to DOOL spoilers, this week the princess will try to lure her archenemy, Marlena, into a trap. Will she manage to lose John’s soul mate so that she can have it all to herself?

7

3. “Steve’s” news

There is a good chance that Stefano and Gina’s plan will run smoothly, as DOOL spoilers suggest that “Steve” will return at the end of the week of some journey with some bad news. On arrival he will tell Marlena that the love of her life has disappeared. It seems that Stefano and Gina are halfway.

8

2. Evan and Sonny

Just as Will will rot in prison, DOOL spoilers suggest that Sonny will continue to connect with Evan this week and grow much closer. It seems that the two spend more time together, and there’s nothing like a little bit of romance to help someone forget their ex and divorce issues.

9

1. Chabby’s discovery

As the week comes to an end, DOOL spoilers report that super couple Chabby is falling for something that will upset them. Do they catch a glimpse of Stefano and realize that he is in Steve’s body? Do they possibly know what Gabi did (with Julie’s pacemaker). Whatever they find is probably part of Days’ Friday cliffhanger.