Days of our life spoilers for the week (January 20, 2020)

Fans must prepare for a week of flashbacks on Days Of Our Lives (DOOL). Many questions about what happened in the year before the November time jump will be answered, including events on the last day of Adrienne’s life. Read more about what will happen to the people of Salem in the DOOL spoilers for the week of January 20, 2020.

Do you want to have soap spoilers delivered to your inbox every week? Sign up for the weekly Fame10 newsletter about soap opera.

11. The last day of Adrienne

Spoilers tease Sonny and Justin will remember the last day of Adrienne’s life. She died on Mother’s Day in a car accident that also involved Sarah. And it is rumored that the person who passes on the information to Justin that his wife is gone is his current girlfriend Kayla. Viewers would like DOOL to fill in the blanks about what happened to Justin’s wife and it seems that there will be answers this week. Later in the week, Jack will say goodbye to his sister emotionally and with tears.

2

10. Sarah is going to do work

Sarah will give birth after the car accident in which she was involved with Adrienne. She won’t be anywhere near a hospital and the person who delivers baby Mackenzie is none other than Xander. This leads to some speculation from fans that Sarah has lost her baby and Xander has swapped it with Kristen and Brady’s child. Does the daughter Sarah and Eric belong to Brady and Kristen?

3

9. Work complications from Kristen

Kristen will also give birth and it is rumored that complications will occur. It has already been revealed at DOOL that Kristen has lost her baby. The stillbirth left her so distraught that she fled to Italy and decided to become a nun. She left Brady, the man with whom she is obsessed, only to deal with his grief. He had hoped she would find some closure, but was angry with her when she recently returned to Salem. In a scene after a time jump, spoilers tease Kristen to insist on Brady that they discuss the night when they have lost their child.

4

8. Explosion from the past

Other DOOL spoilers for the week tease that Maggie will come face to face with someone from her past. And the unexpected visitor will be none other than Summer Townsend, the daughter she has given up for adoption. Rumor has it that she will be very upset after the meeting. But will she start drinking after talking to her troubled daughter and causing the car accident that causes Adrienne to die?

5

7. Debt-sensitive will

Will believes he was responsible for the demise of Adrienne and confesses Sonny and Justin. But did he really do it? Ciara recently discovered from Victor that Will was not responsible at all. But if it wasn’t him, who did it? Spoilers tease a drunken Maggie caused the accident that claimed the life of Adrienne and Victor and Xander covered it. Maggie probably can’t remember, however, because she blacked out after the event. And this week, Victor will talk to Xander about what actions he took that night to protect Maggie.

6

6. Ciara spills the beans

After hearing the beautiful confession of her grandfather in the hospital, Ciara feels torn. She hoped he would tell her that he had framed Ben for the demise of Jordan, but it was actually Will who was ready for Adrienne to die. Rumor has it that Ciara is going to jail and Will says he is innocent. He was sure he caused the accident, so how will he respond – will he believe Ciara?

7

5. JJ invents Haley

As if things were not heavy enough for JJ, with the death of his aunt Adrienne, his sister Abigail will tell him that Haley has died too. Abby will explain that what happened to Haley was an accident, but JJ won’t believe it. He will think that Kristen was involved somehow and will be determined to find out the truth about what really happened. Of course, after the time jump, JJ tried to get rid of Kristen and would have succeeded if Lani hadn’t stopped him.

8

4. Brady is stunned

Speaking of Kristen, it is rumored that Brady made the mistake of bringing Kristen to a mother’s dinner with John and Marlena. His parents will not be happy with his choice of companion and the visit will be a stressful one. Later in the week, Brady will be amazed at what Kristen has done. Does Brady know that she was responsible for the demise of Haley, as JJ suspects?

9

3. Anna betrays Tony

Spoilers also indicate that Anna will betray her beloved Tony this week. Viewers know that Anna was not happy when Tony agreed to temporarily take over the position of CEO of DiMera Enterprises. Both Anna and Tony have been absent since the DOOL time jump and Gabi is now the new DiMera CEO. Did Gabi take over because Anna had betrayed her husband? Whatever happened, there are rumors that Tony and Anna will leave Salem.

10

2. Orpheus returns

DOOL villain George DelHoyo returns to the soap on January 22. The last time Orpheus was in Salem, he started a jailbreak. He persuaded Clyde and Xander to take a break and the three criminals hid in a hut and intimidated the people of Salem for weeks. Will Orpheus be involved in the prison stop that Clyde proposed to Ben? Or is it shown in the flashbacks?

11

1. Sneak Peek – week of January 27

After flashing back to the past for a week, DOOL will shift its focus to storylines in time jumping. Spoilers tease that Eric finds out that Nicole and Brady are dating and feeling betrayed. He asked Nicole to wait for him while he takes care of his sick daughter with Sarah and he will be amazed that she has moved on so quickly. But what Eric doesn’t know is that this link is just a list to protect Brady from Kristen. Sonny and Evan will also come closer, Eli will have a dream about his true love Lani and Shawn will return to Salem. Will Shawn discover what everyone seems to have missed – that Hope has once again become Princess Gina? And can he save his mother from her alter ego? Keep looking at DOOL to find out!