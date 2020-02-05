Days of our life spoilers for the week (10 February 2020)

It is officially February Sweeps, and it seems like Days of Our Lives (DOOL) keeps heating things up! A heroine will make a sacrifice for someone she loves, while another character remembers something important. There could also be a wedding that rolls out towards the end of the week. Learn more about these storylines and others in the DOOL spoilers for the week of 10 February 2020.

9. Marlena’s sacrifice

DOOL spoilers hint that Marlena will make all kinds of sacrifices, all trying to save John’s life. Will she succeed? Hard to say, but as the week progresses, “Steve” will turn to Kayla for medical help due to an injury. Kay goes to great lengths to help Stevano and will smuggle him “out of the hospital” at some point. It looks like he will lie to her all week.

8. Chad and Stefano

Or can Chad be the one who causes Stefano’s injury? According to DOOL spoilers, their confrontation will stop. As the days pass, Chad and Abigail will lock themselves up in the cave of Gina. The only silver lining in all of this is that they are locked up together and the two share a special Valentine’s Day moment on Friday.

7. Help is on its way

Speaking of Princess Gina, DOOL spoilers indicate early in the week that Rafe and Kate will be desperate to track her down. At some point they will find her and Gina will try to outwit Rafe. As the week comes to an end, Shawn confronts Gina hoping to reach his mother. If anyone can do this, Shawn can.

6. Jennifer remembers

In time, but according to DOOL spoilers, Jennifer will finally remember who really pushed her off the balcony. She may have a flashback or vision, but she will see that it was her cousin Hope who did the deed. That said, here’s the hope that she finds out that it was really Princess Gina.

5. The big escape

DOOL spoilers suggest that the escape of Clyde and Ben will go wrong this week. As such, other related teasers state that Ciara will hide Ben on the DiMera compound in the gatehouse. It seems that Ciara will now be involved in Ben’s escape if someone finds him. Will they ever be able to unlock the truth, or will these two flee together?

4. News about Baby Mickey

DOOL spoilers tell Eric and Sarah about the search for bone marrow from Baby Mickey. Do they know that Brady is a match? Will this raise an eyebrow or two, because he is not related to Sarah, and not a bloodline to Eric because they are stepbrothers. Maybe Kristen is noticing something?

3. Kristen’s Secret

She could really be in harmony with the whole bone marrow behavior, as DOOL spoilers tease that Kristen, although getting closer to Brady, will keep a secret for him this week. Could it be that she notices something on Baby Mickey’s medical card, or something in that direction that is suspicious, and decides to hide it from Brady until she gets more information?

2. The wedding of Eli and Gabi

The day has come and it looks like the big celebration will take over the episodes of Thursday and Friday! First and foremost, Days spoilers point out that Gabi will continue to try to control Julie’s heart, while Lani will worry that nothing will stop Gabi from marrying Eli.

1. More wedding drama

Meanwhile, additional DOOL spoilers indicate that Eli and Abe will have a personal conversation about Lani. Can this change Eli’s idea of ​​marrying Gabi? Maybe not, as extra teasers about the ceremony that the couple’s Valentine’s Day wedding starts, but will they say their “I do” and will it really continue?