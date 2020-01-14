Leigh Griffiths liked a tweet that supported himself or Bayo in January after the announcement of Patryk Klimala.

The club announced that they had signed the Polish striker for a deal of four and a half years – much to the delight of the support. This leaves Celtic with four strikers that can only accommodate one in the starting XI.

A harmless message suggesting that one of the players should give way, which Griffiths had not even been tagged into. The striker, however, liked the reaction on social media without directly commenting on it.

Leigh has come a long way to a place where he can qualify for the first team football. Spends so much time away from the game and now he is not favored on the couch.

If Leigh will be used sparingly in the coming six months, a loan agreement to get him back on track without the pressure and spotlight in Celtic Park seems like a more non-spiritual one.