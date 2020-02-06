DAY6 adds a heavier lead to K-pop expectations Alternative Press

[Photo by: William Gi Lee]

When a new decade of music history begins, the music industry in South Korea 2020 begins as one of the largest in the world, with the country and its artists eager to show what it has to offer as a global player.

While Korean music has worked over the past decade to be part of the mainstream music conversation – and now represents the sixth largest music industry in the world behind France, Germany, the UK, Japan and the United States – the chatter is mainly about beautiful, pop-oriented boy bands and girl groups such as BTS, BLACKPINK, NCT and TWICE that dominate YouTube and social media. Despite his heavy focus on K-pop, Korea has found a handful of artists in its budding subgenres that can create both the excitement and the fandom that are similar to its super pop stars.

Read more: Frank Iero about the year after the accident, fans toasting and more

Cue Day 6. In their four years together, the five-piece rock outfit has managed to rise to the top of the charts worldwide and have done so in a way that puts artistry first and captures the same enthusiasm that some of ‘ the world’s greatest boys follows and Rock bands.

Simply put, and by using their own words, DAY6 actually has the “Time Of Our Life” amid the “Sweet Chaos” that comes when the Korean band has more or less got the reins when it comes to what they have under their put name. Despite the promising results when they reach their five-year anniversary in 2020, the question of how to stay on their job while being true to themselves is often the question.

“Our goal has always been only one thing: it was [doing] music that we liked, that we are happy with, and we hope that other people will be happy with it,” guitarist Jae Park shares. “For the most part it has always been just us who pursued our interests and curiosity with music. So even if we become this crazy, world-famous [band], as everyone knows DAY6, I think our goals will still remain the same.”

Read more: The Used on join MCR tour: “It wouldn’t surprise anyone”

The subject of authenticity in music is a subject that is always heavily discussed in the pop scene and has been a critical issue for many pop acts from Korea who are often tagged as “manufactured” for mass consumption until the next fresher, younger act comes to replace them.

“That is something that we as a group have recently discussed within ourselves:” How do we stay authentic? “Jae reveals.” How do we not go to the music that we know is going better in the charts, but that we don’t like? “

If you put the issue of authenticity on DAY 6, you will get a range of answers. Sungjin says self-acceptance and Dowoon uses rational thinking as their personal keys to be authentic. Meanwhile, Wonpil says that his role as an artist in the band is his most authentic expression: “The moment we perform our songs and sing is when I am the most sincere and honest to myself.”

Read more: Slipknot unmasked photos support Tortilla Man identity theory

“We feel that we have remained honest so far, so we try to maintain that honesty and continue to pursue music as it is,” concludes Jae.

Young K agrees with his bandmates, but asks the question: “What is good music? We do not know. What we wanted to do at the time? And we will probably do that with the next album and the album after it and so on. We don’t even know what kind of songs are going to do well in the charts, “he says, before we added laughingly,” and if we knew, we would have done better! So we’re just going to do what we want. “

This feature originally appeared in AP # 378 with cover stars DAY6, which is available here or below.