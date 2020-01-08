Davis, Ibaka lead Raptors past Hornets in OT, 112-110 paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

After having fallen by no less than 12 in the third quarter, the Raptors fell 10 in the fourth quarter, when Rozier hit a long 3 from the left wing with 5:25 left.

The Raptors fought back to take the lead 100-99 with 17 seconds left when Lowry rode the track and scored on a left-handed layup in traffic. On the incoming pass from the Hornets, Ibaka was called up for a foul away from the ball after grabbing the Washington jersey. Rozier lowered the automatic free throw to tie him, but Devonte Graham’s runner at the buzzer was short, making the game overtime.

Davis, who made his first NBA start, had two 3-pointers in extension for the Raptors (25-13).

This was a completely different game than on November 18 when Toronto defeated Charlotte 132-96 at home.

The Raptors were without Fred Van Fleet, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, Dewan Hernandez and Norman Powell due to injuries, leaving them empty on the second night of a back-to-back.

TIP INS

Raptors: Had 34 assisted baskets. … Davis was 8 of 16 out of the field in his first start.

Hornets: Bench beat Raptors’ reserves 28-19 despite the fact that there were only eight players in total.

NEXT ONE:

Raptors: rest three days before hosting the Spurs on Sunday.

Hornets: head west on Friday to face the Jazz in Utah.

Steve Reed, The Associated Press