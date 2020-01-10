Davis, Ibaka lead Raptors past Hornets in OT, 112-110 paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“I told my family when I was not summoned:” Hey, those guys who got their name, they still have to fasten them and play in the Summer League, “Davis said.” … Me too. That was my line of thought that went into the concept night to reach the Summer League. “

Davis said he was “surprised” when coach Raptors coach Nick Nurse told him before the game that he would start.

The Raptors were without Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, Dewan Hernandez and Norman Powell due to injuries, leaving them empty on the second night of a back-to-back.

“He was really good,” said Davis Nurse. “This is not so easy to figure out who should play with all these guys all the time and try to figure out a number of ways to get boys to tick. If they really fight for minutes, they play better. everything is going on, but with me I will rattle your cage if you deserve to make it rattle. “

Davis picked up the slack for the Raptors and hit the rhythm early with 13 points in the first quarter. The rookie from Mississippi also ended strong with two big 3-pointers in the extension.

“I was aggressive without trying to force things,” said Davis, a second team All-Southeastern Conference selection last season. “Boys found me and I shot a few shots and got the paint.”

OG Anunoby added 19 points and Kyle Lowry had 15 points and nine assists while she had to play 43 minutes due to defensive half injuries. Patrick McCaw added 13 points and 11 assists when the Raptors returned from a home loss to Portland on Tuesday-evening.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 27 points, but his 3-pointer at the buzzer who would have won the match in the extension just came short.

Rozier exchanged words and pointed fingers at Davis on the field after the game and the two had to be separated by teammates before returning to their respective changing rooms. Both players refused to discuss what was said after the game.

Miles Bridges added 26 points and nine rebounds for Charlotte, and P.J. Washington had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

This was a completely different game than on November 18 when Toronto defeated Charlotte 132-96 at home.

After having fallen by no less than 12 in the third quarter, the Raptors fell 10 in the fourth quarter, when Rozier hit a long 3 from the left wing with 5:25 left.

But the Raptors fought back to take the lead 100-99 with 17 seconds left when Lowry rode the track and scored on a left-handed layup in traffic. On the incoming pass from the Hornets, Ibaka was called up for a foul away from the ball after grabbing the Washington jersey. Rozier lowered the automatic free throw to tie him, but Devonte Graham’s runner at the buzzer was short, making the game overtime.

Ibaka scored the leading points of the game after an attacking rebound and an error on Rozier. Hornets coach James Borrego said he thought Ibaka might have been traveling, but added that he should definitely watch the film.

“You have to keep playing for 48 minutes and that is the result,” said Borrego. “It doesn’t matter if you go up or down, you have to keep playing.”

TIP INS

Raptors: Had 34 assisted baskets. … Davis was 8 of 16 out of the field in his first start.

Hornets: Bench beat Raptors’ reserves 28-19 despite the fact that there were only eight players in total.

RUBBER STAYS HOT

Rozier has scored at least 27 points in four consecutive games for the Hornets. He started slowly against the Raptors, but picked up the pace in the second half and in the extension, where he made a series of big games, including a stem and an assist for Devonte Graham for a 3-pointer transition.

“I think he came back with a vengeance,” said Borrego. “He was great in line with that. He had a great will, just to pursue that transition possession for them was fantastic. He kept attacking the edge. He came to the edge. I liked the ball late in his hands.”

REAR PROWESS

The Raptors have not lost on back-to-back nights since December 26-27, 2017.

Lowry attributed that to the resilience of the team.

“We played hard and Coach Nurse has a good mentality,” said Lowry. “We’ve injured a lot of boys right now and a few guys are coming back and we’re just stopping.”

BRIDGES ABOUT WATER PROBLEMS

Bridges defeated a career-high six 3-pointers. “I didn’t hesitate about the shots and I hesitated the last few games,” Bridges said. “I was just shooting.”

NEXT ONE:

Raptors: rest three days before hosting the Spurs on Sunday.

Hornets: head west on Friday to face the Jazz in Utah.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Steve Reed, The Associated Press