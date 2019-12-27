Davis group publishes audition times for "Camelot" – The Reporter

Loading...

Long before the HBO "Game of Thrones" existed, there was another spectacle on a throne, specifically about King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table in medieval Britain.

"Camelot," the Broadway musical Tony Award-winning in 1960, became a movie in 1967 and the word itself was associated with the administration of President John F. Kennedy.

People of a certain age may remember that the original cast album could be found in many American homes in the 1960s, with such memorable songs, in addition to the tune of the title, such as "I wonder what the king is doing tonight" , "The Simple Joys of Maidenhood", "The Lusty Month of May", "If Ever I would Leave You" and "Guenevere".

The Davis Musical Theater Company is bringing back some of the magic about a place where "There just isn't a nicer place / For happily ever after here in Camelot."

The auditions will be at 7:30 p.m. January 5 and 8 p.m. January 6, with callbacks at 8 p.m. January 7th. Jan Isaacson will lead.

Based on T.H. White's novel, "The Once and Future King," the musical by Lerner and Loewe tells the story of Arthur, a young squire who becomes king after extracting the Excalibur sword from his legendary rock. The story traces Arthur of a young, ambitious and idealistic monarch who dreams of creating a just society for the desperate king as a witness to the disappearance of his dream. Arthur's dream is inspired by his vivacious queen, Guenevere. When Guenevere falls in love with Arthur's most famous, beloved and loyal gentleman, Lancelot, they begin a romance as damned as passionate. His problems are compounded when Arthur's illegitimate son, Mordred, arrives on the scene.

The musical asks simple questions: in a world of human realities and weaknesses, can the dream of utopia be achieved?

The tests and the callback will take place at the Jean Henderson Performing Arts Center, 607 Pena Drive. Auditions require singing and acting, with dancing at the discretion of the director.

For those interested, bring sheet music from a song that they are ready to sing (however, it is not a program song). An accompanying pianist will be provided; No recorded music or a cappella song.

In a press release, the director noted that the production offers many roles for experienced musical actors of different ages. All roles require strong singers / actors that move well. You can find a list of characters and descriptions on the DMTC website, at dmtc.org, in the "Auditions" tab.

The general rehearsal schedule is from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., from Sunday to Thursday, from January 13. Not all artists will be called for each rehearsal. The performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., March 6-29.

For more information, visit the company's website or call 530-756-3682.