Davis casts a career-high 31 points in the 11th consecutive victory of Raptors | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Raptors missed Norm Powell, who broke a finger on Friday in the fourth quarter in Detroit, Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (ankle).

Thaddeus Young led Chicago (19-33) with 21 points.

Davis’ previous scoring high was 23 points. The Raptors rookie, who was not named after the Rising Stars game as part of NBA All-Star Weekend, had six three-pointers as part of a smashing 12-to-15 shooting evening.

The Raptors could not put a significant distance on an annoying Bulls team until the fourth quarter. The Raptors went up in the last 12 minutes with 95-85, their biggest lead at that point. McCaw’s three-pointer four minutes in the quarter covered a 16-5 run by a group of Raptor reserves that had raised the home team by 21 points.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse stayed with his bank group in the last minutes of the game. When Davis drilled a three-pointer to play at 4:26, giving Toronto a 25-point, he was harassed by teammates when he went to the bench to time out.

VanVleet provided one of the highlights of the night, when his smooth crossover dribble Tomas Satoransky on his back. VanVleet scored three in the game, and the Raptors bench burst out in celebration – Oshae Brissett made his ankles broken, collapsing into Malcolm Miller’s arms.

The Raptors won 11 consecutive games twice before: February 26 to March 16, 2018 and January 6-30, 2016. Sunday marked their 12th consecutive win over the Bulls, including two games earlier this season.

The Raptors are in second place in the Eastern Conference and have the third best record of the competition, despite being decimated by the injury bug all season – 13 players have missed time for a series of injuries.

Powell’s injury is poor timing. Criticized in the past for his inconsistency, Powell had been the best basketball of his career, with an average career high in both points (15.3) and rebounds (3.9). Nurse joked that Powell is no longer allowed to play in Detroit – he injured his shoulder there in December.

Nurse said that Hollis-Jefferson, who missed four games with a sprained ankle, could return on Wednesday. But Nurse said there was no update on Gasol, who exacerbated his hamstring injury, as a result of which he had missed a dozen games earlier. The experienced big man has missed 15 games with the injury.

Siakam led the way with eight points in the first quarter, and his turnaround jumper halfway through the frame had the Raptors against nine. The Bulls went on an 18-4 run, but the Raptors responded with an 11-3 run to close the quarter and led 33-29 to start the second.

The Bulls became hot from outside the arc and connected to seven of their three-point attempts in the second quarter. The leadership changed hands five times during this period and Chicago took a lead of 63-60 in the break.

Notes: Nurse cheered for Kansas City over San Francisco in Sunday’s Super Bowl. “I grew up three and a half hours north of Kansas City (in Carroll, Iowa) and spent some time there. Not a fan of Kansas City, but today I am. “

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 2, 2020.

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press