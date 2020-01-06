Davis and James dominate while Lakers win fifth place in a row

Loading...

Anthony Davis scored 24 points, 11 rebounds, and the top eight blocked shots of the season to help the Los Angeles Lakers win a 106-99 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday evening [US time].

LeBron James added 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for his ninth triple double of the season when the Lakers won their fifth game in a row. Los Angeles blocked 20 shots, one of which was just ahead of the Denver Nuggets on April 9, 1982.

Alex Caruso scored 13 points, Dwight Howard 11 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 10 for the Lakers. JaVale McGee shot six shots for Los Angeles, which shot 45.7 percent from the field and 6 out of 20 was out of three points.

Lakers superstar LeBron James drives past Detroit Pistons and sends Sekou Doumbouya forward

Derrick Rose scored 28 points and the reserve Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk added 14 points for the Pistons who have lost for the ninth time in the last 11 games. Langston Galloway scored 13 points, Andre Drummond 12 points, 18 rebounds and four blocked shots, while Sekou Doumbouya and Christian Wood added 11 points each.