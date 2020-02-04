David’s video montage says “Oh My God” on Schitt’s Creek

The Rose family Schitt’s Creek almost bursting with hilarious sayings. Catherine O’Hara likes to pronounce the word “baby” incorrectly as “bebe” while in character as Moira. Alexis, played by Annie Murphy, constantly pronounces “David”, sometimes excluded by a high “Ew!” And David’s expression is undoubtedly “Oh my god”, always accompanied by one of Dan Levy’s many annoyed facial expressions. David uttered the expression countless times in the series – in almost every episode, it seems – and it really never gets old. As ever.

A devotee Schitt’s Creek superfan as much as entertained by David’s melodramatic tendencies took it upon himself to make a video montage of each time the character says “Oh my god” in seasons one through five. The result is a glorious two-minute-40-second mashup of instances that encourage David to dramatically pronounce his favorite three-word phrase, including the following:

When he comes in, his parents get into bed intimately

When Stevie Budd falls off the bed after they have smoked weed in her cousin’s motel room

While making enchiladas with Moira and trying to figure out how to “fold the cheese in”

When his entire family walks into his motel room while a shirtless Jake is there

When he sees the huge line outside Rose Apothecary on the opening day

Grab your Café Tropical smoothie, sit back, relax and view the masterpiece of a montage that unfolds above. It certainly doubles as your weekly belly training because it makes you laugh so hard.