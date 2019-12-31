Loading...

The Indian maestro comfortably topped the list of most courses of the decade across all international and national cricket formats with 27,540 including 69 hundreds international and 21,122 courses for India.

Warner came second with 23487, with 42 centuries for Australia, overshadowing retiree Kumar Sangakkara after the expiration of his suspension, with another great season in the Indian Premier League, where he was again top scorer and an extremely profitable international home season this summer.

Her races were done for nine Twenty20 clubs, franchises and counties as well as Australia, Australia A and New South Wales, the only major holes in a prolific decade being absence of a ton of test in England or India among its 23 careers.

There were two other Australians in the top 10 top scorers of the 2010s in all competitions: limited liability captain Aaron Finch (fifth, 21,027) and Smith (10th, 20, 164).

Loading

Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne's amazing 2019 was crowned by Australian drummer moving from 110th to fourth place in the CCI world test ranking.

Labuschagne entered the top four for the first time in his career in the latest rankings published by the ICC, up 106 places from its start of the year.

Kohli, Smith and New Zealander Kane Williamson are above the Australian but it is possible that Labuschagne may catch the Black Caps skipper during the Sydney Test.

The right-hander was also at the top of the world scoring lists for 2019, with a 19-point run in the second round of the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand, his first score below 50 this summer.

with AAP

MOST RUNS 2010-2019 (national and international cricket, all formats)

Virat Kohli (India) 27,540

David Warner (Australia) 23,487

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) 22,906

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) 22,391

Aaron Finch (Australia) 21,027

Hashim Amla (South Africa) 20,803

Rohit Sharma (India) 20,788

Joe Root (England) 20,469

Shikhar Dhawan (India) 20,347

Steve Smith (Australia) 20,164

Statistics provided by Brett Graham, Nine.

Chris Barrett is a sports editor for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sport

Loading