David Walliams could introduce a new Little Britain character at NTAs

David Walliams confirmed yesterday that Little Britain will “definitely” be back on our screens – and it seems that fans won’t have to wait long for their first taste of the revived sketch show.

British Got Talent star has been reported to use his presentation spot at next week’s National Television Awards to debut a brand new character.

The Sun claims that the comedian and children’s book author “will open the ceremony with a sketch of a possibly new character”.

Earlier this week, Walliams announced that he and his comedy partner Matt Lucas would bring the show back – though he added that it would need to be updated to reflect modern attitudes.

He said to The Sun: “I would say there will definitely be a little Little Britain. I can’t say exactly when, but at the right time and in the right place. It was fun to go back to the radio because we started here. “

Last year there was a unique radio special on the show on the subject of Brexit. Walliams described the response to the show as “great” and claimed that it was “encouraging”.

Lucas also agreed that any updated version of the show should exclude some of the more offensive aspects of the original process – both due to a change in cultural attitudes and due to the development of his own views.

It remains unclear when and where we can expect a full series of the show, but the debut of a new character will surely increase anticipation …