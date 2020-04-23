David Stockman To Newsmax Tv: ‘Lockdown Nation’ an Economic Disaster

Previous Reagan administration Business office of Management and Spending budget director David Stockman on Thursday blasted the “lockdown nation” triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, alleging general public officials have executed “fraud on a massive scale.”

In a fiery job interview on Newsmax TV’s “The Chris Salcedo Display,” Stockman, who also served as a GOP congressman from Michigan, decried the economic fallout from procedures aimed to stem the virus spread.

“I have a information flash for [New York Demoratic] Gov. [Andrew] Cuomo and most of Washington,” he explained. “We are heading for a disaster fiscally at speeds that are breathtaking.”

In accordance to Stockman, “revenue is collapsing … since of the disaster lockdown.”

“Lockdown country is the finest catastrophe of all times… place the overall economic system under household arrest by making pretty much hysteria… about the coronavirus,” he billed.

Stockman claimed more than 90% of the nation “is not in harm’s way.”

“It is not an throughout-the-board Grim Reaper,” he asserted.

And he stated he’s appalled at how general public officials have responded to the disaster.

“It’s flat-out fraud on a enormous scale,” he declared.

