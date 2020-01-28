David Schwimmer really doesn't like waking up Friends (sob)

Much has been said in recent years about a restart of Friends. Fans of the series crossed their fingers for Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer to come together and show them how things went for Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross.

Hope was dashed last year when co-creator Marta Kauffman said a reunion of friends would never happen, fearing that modern follow-up would disappoint (it wouldn’t, but agreement).

However, Brad Pitt recently hinted that there could be a comeback in the works during an interview with the Golden Globes. While talking about the possibility of hitting his ex-wife, Jen An, he said, “I’m going to meet Jen, she’s a good friend. The second most important meeting of its year. “

Jen herself fanned the flames, shared photos of the reunion and even gave us an update on the status of the relationship between Ross and Rachel in 2020.

Warning: if you are a big fan of the pair, you probably prefer not to know it.

But don’t be fooled by the hope that the popular show will return to a TV near you. David Schwimmer confirmed that a revival probably isn’t going to happen after all, because until now the proposals just didn’t make sense creatively – so he’s not really interested. Sob.

Speaking to The Guardian, the actor admitted, “I just don’t think it’s possible, given everyone’s different career paths.

“I think everyone feels the same – why play with what seemed like the right way to end the series?” I don’t want to do anything for the money.

“It would have to make sense creatively and nothing that I have heard so far, which has been presented to us, makes sense.”

Sad.

Hopefully they will find a way to get there eventually.